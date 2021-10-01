The thunderstorms across the Rio Grande Valley has forced a number of school districts to reschedule Friday night football games.

The much anticipated Bird Bowl between Harlingen South and Harlingen has been moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. at Boggus Stadium.

Brownsville Hanna vs San Benito game is moved to Saturday 11 a.m. Sam Stadium.

Brownsville Rivera vs Weslaco game has been moved to Saturday at 11 a.m.

Los Fresnos vs Donna North game has been rescheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.

PSJA says the stadium is under a lightning delay. Game will start after we get clearance. We will keep you posted.

Brownsville St. Joseph has pushed back its kickoff time to 7 p.m., tentatively, because Austin Brentwood is delayed on the road. Bloodhounds AD Tino Villarreal said as long as there’s no lightning they are hoping to play the TAPPS DII-3 game today.

Raymondville at Port Isabel has been postponed to Saturday at 2 p.m.

The weather has cleared up in Corpus Christi so the Rio Hondo vs. West Oso is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

San Benito CISD says the intra-district Elementary Cross Country Meet, scheduled for Saturday morning at Bobby Morrow Stadium, has been cancelled.

We’ll have more game schedule changes as they become available.