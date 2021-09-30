Cougars’ game canceled by opponent due to COVID-19

HARLINGEN — Santa Maria’s Week 6 contest against South San Antonio West Campus has been canceled.

The game was scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi. Santa Maria coach Israel Gracia said the game was canceled Thursday morning due to a COVID-19 situation at West Campus. The West Campus Cougar Pride Foundation said on Twitter the decision was made “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Because of the late decision and with the majority of teams already playing district games, Gracia said he doesn’t think it would be possible for Santa Maria to pick up a replacement game.

The Cougars (3-2) will begin District 16-2A Division I action next week at 7:30 p.m. at Ben Bolt.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, two other games featuring UIL 11-man football teams have been canceled this week and seven were rescheduled due to COVID-19.

[email protected]