HARLINGEN — The Bird Bowl has been a favorite in Harlingen for almost three decades, but this year’s contest is arguably the most anticipated in several years.

Harlingen High coach Manny Gomez and Harlingen South coach Israel Gonzalez are both emphasizing to their respective teams that this is just another District 32-6A game. But it’s not lost on anyone that the 29th Bird Bowl is a top-tier matchup.

The No. 3 Harlingen High Cardinals (3-1, 1-0) and the No. 5 Harlingen South Hawks (4-0, 1-0) will do battle at 7 p.m. today at Boggus Stadium. Both teams have impressed during the first part of the season and have legitimate district title hopes as they head into this game.

Harlingen South’s undefeated record, explosive offense averaging 38 points per game and tough defense that has only allowed 28 points all season has the Hawks confident they’ll be earning their first win in the series since 2007.

“I was there, I was, like, 4 years old, watching the game the last time the Hawks won. It would definitely mean the world to me, seeing that trophy come back to where it belongs,” South senior running back Marcos Gonzales said.

Harlingen High senior defensive lineman Nathan Huerta has no doubt the Cardinals, who lead the series 24-4, will continue their dominance.

“We are not intimidated by them at all,” Huerta said. “We are the Harlingen Cardinals. We play fast, we play physical and that’s just our standard. We play not only for ourselves but for the community, and to show who the real Harlingen is.”

Huerta is a long-time defensive standout and leads a stingy Cardinals defense. He said the defensive line, team bond and consistent growth of the Cardinals will help Harlingen High keep the winning streak alive.

“Every game has been a different test and we’ve been able to overcome adversity, and that helped us become a better team and better defense,” Huerta said. “My defensive line has really stepped up. We’re all working together, and we’ve grown up over the last few games and that’s what’s made us better. Our bond is really something else. We play for each other, we play because we love each other and we love this game.”

Gonzales feels the Hawks have the athletes they need to win 1-on-1 battles with Harlingen High’s defenders that will lead to victory. He raved about the improved team-first mentality brought on by the updated coaching staff and said “it’s a dream come true” to be playing on a team like this one in his final year at South.

“The coaching, I’d say, is ten-fold better. It’s what we’ve been praying for, a coaching staff that’s going to lead us,” Gonzales said. “Everyone’s always helping each other, and before that wasn’t preached as much. Now everyone’s for everybody and (our success is shared), and that’s definitely the biggest thing that’s going to help us.”

Senior defensive lineman Rene Reyna said South is equipped with a strong defensive line, good linebackers and a solid secondary to help the Hawks beat the Cardinals. He also credited the coaching staff for bringing a new energy to the team and keeping it focused on the game rather than the spectacle.

“Obviously, the energy and the hype will be around it, but to me it’s just another game,” Reyna said. “It’s going to be personal, but I think our game plan is really good and we’re ready for it. … Just getting another win on our belt is good, but a win in Bird Bowl would feel amazing.”

Harlingen High senior quarterback Joe Lopez likes the depth of the Cardinals’ offense and believes its plethora of playmakers will carry the team to victory. Running back Izaiah Bell and receivers Aiden Sandoval, Isaiah Perales and Zach Sauceda are a few of their talented athletes.

Lopez got hurt early in the non-district season and was sidelined, but he’s “fully recovered” now and excited to be QB1 in his first Bird Bowl and experience the rivalry under the lights.

“I’m looking forward to dominating with my brothers beside me. I know the standards, and I know what is expected of us as Harlingen Cardinals,” Lopez said. “Not playing those games makes me hungry. There’s nothing better than leading this offense and being with my brothers. We have great talent at every single position. …

“We feel we’ve dominated, so we’re confident. We won’t shy away at all. It means everything to me, and to my teammates as well,” Lopez added.

