More East Valley teams begin district play in Week 5

It’s Week 5 in Texas high school football, which brings the start of district seasons for most East Valley teams.

District 32-6A action debuts Friday with several tough matchups featuring the group’s ranked squads. Last season, the district played in zones. Harlingen High and Brownsville Hanna were the respective zone champions but didn’t get to play an outright title game due to COVID-19.

The No. 3 Harlingen High Cardinals (2-1) hope to begin their journey to another district title by taking on Brownsville Rivera (2-1) at 7 p.m. at Sams Memorial Stadium. Brownsville Hanna (1-2) will start its title defense campaign with a good test, facing No. 5 Harlingen South (3-0) at 7 p.m. at Boggus Stadium. No. 4 San Benito (3-0) looked sharp in the non-district season and will look to stay perfect against Los Fresnos (1-1) at 7 p.m. at Bobby Morrow Stadium.

The fourth week of District 16-5A Division I games will begin Thursday with the Brownsville Porter Cowboys (1-3, 0-3) playing host to McAllen High (3-1, 2-1) at 7 p.m. at Sams Memorial Stadium. At 7 p.m. Friday, Brownsville Pace (2-2, 2-1) faces Weslaco East (2-1, 2-1) at Bobby Lackey Stadium, and the Brownsville Lopez Lobos (0-4, 0-3) will battle with Donna High (0-3, 0-3) at Bennie LaPrade Stadium.

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers (2-2, 2-1) will end the week with a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Sams Memorial Stadium against the La Joya Palmview Lobos (2-2, 1-2).

District 16-4A DII commences district play with 7:30 p.m. kickoffs Friday. Port Isabel (3-0) had a strong non-district season and will look to carry that momentum into its opener at Robstown (2-1). Rio Hondo (2-1) plays host to Ingleside (3-0), and the Raymondville Bearkats (2-1) are playing host to Rockport-Fulton (3-0).

Both 3A East Valley squads, the 16-3A DI Lyford Bulldogs (3-1) and 16-3A DII Santa Rosa Warriors (1-3), will begin district play Friday. Lyford plays host to Falfurrias (0-4) with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, and the Warriors will battle Odem (4-0) at 7 p.m. at home.

Brownsville St. Joseph (1-2) kicks off its TAPPS DII District 3 schedule at 7 p.m. with a home game against San Antonio St. Anthony (0-2).

In non-district action Friday, the No. 9 La Feria Lions (3-0) are traveling to face Beeville Jones (1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Santa Maria (2-2) will aim to bounce back from a loss with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Progreso (0-3). Marine Military Academy (3-0) will have a good challenge, playing host to Premont (3-0) at 7:30 p.m.