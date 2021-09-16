East Valley Football: Good matchups in Week 4 despite byes

Eight teams in the East Valley are open this week to prepare for the start of district play, but there are still plenty of good matchups to watch.

As District 16-5A Division I heads into the third week of the district slate, the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers (2-1, 2-0) will be chasing another key victory. The Chargers are riding high after defeating title favorite Weslaco East last week, and they’ll be looking for their third straight victory when they face McAllen High (2-1, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday on the road.

Brownsville Pace (2-1, 2-0) kicks off the district action Thursday by playing host to No. 9 McAllen Rowe (2-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m. at Sams Memorial Stadium in another contest with early playoff implications. On Friday, Brownsville Lopez (0-3, 0-2) faces No. 6 McAllen Memorial (2-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m. at Sams, and Brownsville Porter (1-2, 0-2) will take on Weslaco East (1-1, 1-1) at 7 p.m. at Bobby Lackey Stadium.

Brownsville Hanna (1-1) will be the only East Valley 32-6A squad in action in Week 4. On Thursday, the Golden Eagles will travel to Buccaneer Stadium to take on Corpus Christi Miller (2-1) at 7 p.m.

Port Isabel (3-0), Raymondville (2-1) and Rio Hondo (2-1) all have a bye week ahead of next week’s District 16-4A Division II openers. The No. 10 La Feria Lions (2-0), who compete in District 16-4A Division I, play host to Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Lyford Bulldogs (2-1) and Santa Maria Cougars (2-1) will battle at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium. It’ll be the last non-district contest for a Lyford squad looking to bounce back from a loss and get back on track before District 16-3A Division I action. Santa Rosa (0-3) travels to Progreso (0-2) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.

Brownsville St. Joseph (1-1) travels to Hebbronville (2-0) for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday for a final tuneup before the Bloodhounds begin TAPPS Division II District 3 play next week.