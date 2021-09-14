East valley notebook: Five teams riding undefeated starts

Five teams from the East Valley boast perfect records three weeks into the season.

The No. 4 San Benito Greyhounds and No. 5 Harlingen South Hawks both improved to 3-0 with hard-fought victories over out-of-Rio Grande Valley opponents Friday.

San Benito defeated Schertz Clemens 13-7 behind another good effort from the defense. The Greyhounds reeled in three interceptions — two by junior Mariano Garcia and one by junior Homer Quiroz. Garcia also recorded a sack to aid the victory. He has been one of the top producers on a ’Hounds defense that has only allowed opponents 20 points scored through three weeks, racking up 22 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions.

Harlingen South grinded out a 14-7 road victory over Alice. The Hawks’ offense, led by a senior trio in quarterback Xander Casarez, running back Marcos Gonzales and athlete Jeremiah Rivera, has been impressive while lighting up the scoreboard for 112 points.

South’s defense, which has only allowed 16 points in three games, should not be overlooked and shined in the battle with Alice. Harlingen South notched four turnovers — two interceptions by seniors Levi Ince and Joaquin Montes during the first half, and two fumble recoveries in the second.

San Benito and South are open this week and have turned their attention to preparing for the upcoming District 32-6A season, which kicks off in Week 5.

Port Isabel coach Tony Villarreal picked up career win No. 200 when his Tarpons routed Aransas Pass 41-7 on Friday. The Tarpons are 3-0 and also have a bye week before beginning District 16-4A Division II play in Week 5. Port Isabel outscored its first three opponents 125-20.

No. 10 La Feria and Marine Military Academy are off to 2-0 starts. The La Feria Lions defeated Donna North 39-17 on Friday, and MMA rolled past Monte Alto 36-0 on Friday.

La Feria senior quarterback Aaron Trevino was efficient, going 15-for-19 with 178 yards and three touchdowns passing with another 100 yards and one score rushing. Sophomore running back Zion Dickerson and receivers Joaquin Trevino and Brandon Villanueva again had productive outings. Elijah Vela and Angel Garza led La Feria’s defensive effort.

MMA senior Malik Rivers broke away for two consecutive punt return touchdowns during the win over the Blue Devils, and junior Nathan Harvey had a solid game on both sides of the ball.

Raymondville (2-1), Brownsville Rivera (2-1) and Brownsville Pace (2-1) picked up good wins Friday.

The Raymondville Bearkats came out of its rivalry matchup with then-ranked Lyford with a 30-14 victory after containing the typically explosive offense. Jayson Cantu and Diego Gutierrez combined to rush for 272 yards, and Cantu scored four touchdowns in the win.

Rivera outdueled another high-scoring offense in the Rio Hondo Bobcats, going on the road to earn a 33-13 win. Turnovers and a solid defensive effort helped the Raiders keep the Bobcats contained.

Pace improved to 2-0 in District 16-5A Division I with a 41-17 win over Brownsville Porter. Pace junior running back Ivan Gonzales scored three touchdowns — two rushing — and junior quarterback Brandon Narvaez threw two touchdown passes. Junior Edward Guerrero scored on a fumble recovery, and junior Andrew Gonzalez had a team-high 11 tackles, with four for loss.