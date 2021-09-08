Lady Falcons sweep Lady ‘Hounds in district opener

By EDWARD SEVERN, Special to RGVSports.com

SAN BENITO — The Los Fresnos Lady Falcons opened District 32-6A play with a 25-22, 27-25, 25-8 victory over the San Benito Lady Greyhounds on Tuesday night in San Benito.

It was a tight match early, with San Benito controlling the ball well and playing good defense to open a 16-11 lead during the first set. Key points from Mackenzie Medina and Rubi Martinez helped the Lady ‘Hounds earn the advantage.

The Lady Falcons warmed up and tied the match at 18. Dakota Martinez and Olivia Parra were big during the first set for the Lady Falcons. Parra finished off the set with a kill for Los Fresnos.

Again, San Benito started a set off well, opening a 7-3 lead in the second. Los Fresnos answered, and the teams went back and forth in the set.

Mia Brown started to heat up for the Lady Falcons, her multiple kills during the set were crucial, and Shiloh Jones finished off the set to give Los Fresnos a two-set advantage.

It was a team effort during the final set for Los Fresnos. Cory Reyes was all over the court with great saves and digs, Caydence Castillo played defense well, Jennica Leal was setting up the hitters all night and Savannah Smith helped control the net.

“We played well,” Los Fresnos coach Anissa Lucio said. “San Benito is a good ball-control team, and our team was able to stay in control. That is huge for us against a team like that, that has great defense, and our team was able to pull out a three-set win.”

The great play from the Lady Falcons on the night showed during the third set as they crushed the spirit of the Lady Greyhounds by jumping on them early, opening a 7-2 lead. The Lady Falcons finished the set on an 8-2 run, ultimately winning the set 25-8. Smith, Martinez, Parra and Jones played key roles in securing the final set.

Lady Falcons sweep Lady ‘Hounds 1 of 6

“It is awesome, that is exactly where we want to be,” Lucio said on starting district with a win. “We want to make sure we are maintaining a three-set win, and for that to happen tonight is huge. I am proud of my girls for finishing. They finished strong, and that is all I can ask for.”

Los Fresnos and San Benito continue district play this weekend, with Los Fresnos playing host to Donna North and San Benito heading to Brownsville to face Hanna.