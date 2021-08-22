Edinburg Vela quarterback Campbell set to step into spotlight

EDINBURG — The first offensive play of Edinburg Vela’s scrimmage against Los Fresnos on Thursday at Richard R. Flores Stadium didn’t go as planned. A low snap resulted in the ball hitting the ground before being scooped up by senior quarterback Chase Campbell, who was then met by a gang of Falcons players for a short loss.

By the end of the scrimmage, however, Campbell was dropping dimes across the SaberCats’ home turf as his team found its rhythm in their first action of the 2021 season.

Campbell is set to lead the Edinburg Vela offense after spending his first three years on varsity as an understudy for former Vela quarterback A.J. Sotelo.

He saw limited action during his first three seasons, appearing in 10 games, while throwing for 316 yards and four touchdowns.

Now, it’s his turn, Edinburg Vela head coach John Campbell (no relation) said.

“He’s patiently waited in the wings and had an opportunity to learn from one of the best quarterbacks in the Valley in A.J. Sotelo. But it’s his time now,” coach Campbell said. “I think he’s excited. Up to this point, he’s done a really good job and shown some really great flashes in yesterday’s scrimmage, so we’re pretty optimistic about Chase’s season.”

He’ll have one of the top running back tandems in the RGV to hand the ball to in P.J. Rivera (221 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and Ted Galvan (303 rushing yards, three touchdowns). Vela also has weapons out wide in receivers Justin Vega (383 receiving yards, four touchdowns), Carlos Tamez (193 receiving yards, one touchdown) and tight end Jaden Tovar (129 receiving yards).

The SaberCats’ defense returns seven starters led by defensive backs Joshua Garcia and Matthew Luna, defensive lineman Jake Dufner and linebacker Ryan Rodriguez.

This year’s group will look to defend its District 31-6A title after finishing the 2020 season with a 5-0 district record and a bi-district playoff win over Weslaco High.

Edinburg Vela’s regular season schedule is filled with marquee matchups. The SaberCats open non-district play with games against McAllen Memorial at 7 p.m. Friday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium, and Harlingen High on Sept. 2 at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

Vela kicks off District 31-6A action against fellow title contender PSJA North on Sept. 10 in Pharr.

“We feel fortunate that we get to play against stiff competition early in the year, because I think that truly helps develop not only the physical talent of your team, but more importantly, the mental and character traits of your team,” coach Campbell said. “We look forward to it, but at the same time, we truly believe in doing it one day at a time and trying to get better each day.”

