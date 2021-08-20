LA JOYA — It’s been 651 days since the La Joya High football program last lined up across from an opponent.

The streak ends tonight as the Coyotes take part in their first scrimmage of the 2021 season, after not fielding a team last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s great to be back,” senior linebacker Carlos Perez said. “We’re trying to get some rust off, work as hard as we can and trying to get in shape because this is our first game back.”

La Joya hosts Rio Grande City at 7 tonight at La Joya ISD Pack Stadium. Sixth-year head coach Reuben Farias said his group worked hard during the offseason and is ready to take the field against somebody else.

“We had a pretty good turnout during spring ball, but just playing against somebody else, being able to hit somebody else is going to be rewarding for them,” he said. “We have some questions at certain positions, so we’ll take it one game at a time, and as long as we continue to play and have these young men here, it’s a win for us.”

While the Coyotes didn’t compete last year due to low numbers, they have eight returning starters who played key roles as sophomores during the 2019 season. La Joya finished 4-6 that year and narrowly missed the postseason.

One of the key pieces in the La Joya offense will be senior running back Ivan Garces. He splashed onto the scene as a sophomore with over 800 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the Coyotes’ run-heavy scheme. Garces said the Coyotes have come together and have confidence they’re going to pick up where they left off.

“I feel pumped up knowing what our offense and defense can do this year,” he said.

The Coyotes defense is led by hard-hitting linebacker Perez (35 tackles, five sacks, one interception in 2019) and defensive back Sal Carmona (55 tackles, one interception in 2019). The two stepped up as sophomores and are prepared to make up for lost time as seniors.

“We’re going to hit hard, hit fast and hit first,” Perez said.

La Joya kicks off the regular season with non-district games against rival La Joya Palmview on Aug. 27 in La Joya and La Feria on Sept. 3 in La Feria.

The Coyotes open District 31-6A action against Mission High on Sept. 10 in La Joya.

[email protected]