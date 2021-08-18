PSJA Southwest’s Evans resigns, takes position at Weslaco East

PSJA Southwest’s Mike Evans resigned from his position as football head coach and athletic coordinator Wednesday to take a role as co-defensive coordinator at Weslaco East.

The move comes eight days before the Javelinas are scheduled to kick off the regular season against Edinburg Economedes next Thursday.

Evans was instrumental in PSJA Southwest’s success during his four years at the helm of the program. After an 0-10 start to his tenure, he turned the Javelinas around and led them to 11 wins over his final three seasons. He helped last year’s Southwest team make program history by clinching the first playoff berth since the school opened in 2010.

“I want to thank the PSJA ISD Administration, Board and Athletic Director Orlando Garcia for believing in me to lead this program for the last four years. I feel that our staff and I have set this program in the right direction. Our playoff appearance last season is proof that we have talented student-athletes here in our community and I’m proud we were able to work together to make school history,” Evans said in a statement. “I’m aware of the unfortunate timing of my departure, but I feel stepping down is the right move for me and my family at this point in my life and career. I also feel that the program will be in good hands with the staff currently in place. I know they and the great student-athletes we have will continue to build on what we’ve done so far. PSJA ISD has granted me my release and we are leaving this relationship on good terms.”

He joins a Weslaco East program led by ninth-year head coach Mike Burget that has built a reputation as one of the strongest defensive units year in and year out. The Wildcats have qualified for the playoffs in 14 straight seasons and won back-to-back district titles in Class 6A and Class 5A in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The defensive coordinator position at Weslaco East opened after former defensive coordinator Rene Guzman accepted the head coach and athletic coordinator position at Edinburg High in March.

Weslaco East is slated to open the season with “The Tinaco Bowl”, the rivalry game against the Weslaco High Panthers, at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco.