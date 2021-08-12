Vikings’ offense impressing with live competition looming

The most frequent question Brownsville Pace coach Danny Pardo has been getting this offseason is about the quarterback position.

With the graduation of three-year starting quarterback Jose Banda, outsiders may think the QB1 vacancy is the biggest concern for the Vikings, but Pardo isn’t expecting that to be a problem.

The Vikings have two returning starters in Chase Morales and Brandon Narvaez vying for the quarterback spot. Both athletes have shined in other positions during past seasons, Morales as an All-Valley tight end and Narvaez as part of Pace’s deep receiving corps.

Though the Vikings do have a fair amount of inexperienced players stepping in, Morales and Narvaez are part of a solid group of 11 returners that Pardo feels is ready to go.

“We have quite a bit of kids returning, so we are more or less where we thought we’d be. Just trying to catch up to the physical part of the game,” Pardo said. “Right now, I like where we’re at. We had a little intrasquad scrimmage Saturday, and it got a little heated. They’re ready to go.”

Pace will get its first taste of competition today in a scrimmage at Port Isabel. Pardo said the live reps will give him and the staff a better idea of where the defense is, but offensively, there isn’t much concern. Ivan Gonzalez returns to lead Pace in the backfield, and the offensive line, even though it features one returner, has impressed Pardo so far.

The first two weeks of practice have been about getting kids on the field and used to the heat and pads again, Pardo said. Pace hasn’t worried about running or conditioning too much because the Vikings worked out consistently during the offseason and came into camp in good shape.

As live competitions begin and a few things get shored up, Pardo expects the Vikings to show their high ceiling.

“We really haven’t done a lot of conditioning during this time because we never left. We were here the whole time,” Pardo said. “We took a two-week break right before two-a-days, and we do that even during a traditional year. About 90 percent of these kids have been here, running plays and strength and conditioning, and that’s the good thing. Right now, we’re off and running.

“This bunch is not the one that brings a lot of accolades coming back, but they’re going to be pretty good, I think. We have some key players back. They’re coming around pretty good.”

