SAN JUAN — PSJA High’s reign as back-to-back district championships ended after a 1-4 season in 2020.

The down year for the Bears hasn’t dashed their hopes, however.

“Last year we had an off year, but like I told our players, ‘We’re not going to make excuses.’ We didn’t do as well as our expectations, but this year I feel like we will compete for a district championship and make the playoffs,”PSJA head coach Lupe Rodriguez said.

Senior defensive back Nevin Herrera, a four-year letterman who has been part of all three teams, said the Bears are using last year’s losing season to drive them in 2021.

“Going back-to-back district champions, two years in a row, last season definitely hurt us. It’s motivated us because we want to get back on top,” he said.

PSJA returns six starters from a season ago, including four on offense.

Quarterback Jaime Lopez was thrown into the fire as a freshman starter, but he’s back for Year 2 leading the Bears’ passing attack.

“With our style of offense, he feels a little bit more comfortable in our system. Last year was growing pains for him, and I feel he’s so much more advanced now in understanding our system and understanding reads,” Rodriguez said.

His top two offensive weapons — the 6-foot-3-inch Christian Gamboa and 6-foot-2-inch Viggo Lopez — are also returners and present towering targets at wide receiver. The Bears will also have the speedy Andrew Castillo back in the fold.

“(Having weapons) helps a lot. They know what they’re doing, so I just have to get on the same page as them,” the sophomore quarterback said. “I know what I’m looking for every week. I know what to expect this year.”

Senior Viggo Lopez, a Texas baseball verbal commit, will be leaned on as he follows in the footsteps of standout receivers Miguel Flores and Marco Guajardo, now graduated. He said their skill positions have worked together over the summer to get their rhythm and timing down.

“I try to bring leadership to the offense, make sure everyone is doing their job, keep us on time and moving forward,” the senior Lopez said.

Gamboa said the Bears’ size and skill at receiver will present a unique problem for opposing defensive backs this season.

“I feel like not a lot of teams have two big wide receivers who can do everything. We have a good quarterback who can get us the ball, we just have to figure out our spots and we’ll be good,” he said.

The Bears defense will be young with the experienced Herrera leading from his cornerback spot. Rodriguez said PSJA expects returning lettermen and linebackers Esteban Martinez and Oscar Tolentino to help build the defense as the season goes along.

“It’s a brand new group, but we’re learning and we’re grinding and we want it just as bad,” Herrera said.

PSJA High is set to open the season with non-district contests against Sharyland Pioneer on Aug. 26 in Mission and crosstown rival PSJA Southwest on Sept. 9 in Pharr. PSJA High is slated to kickoff District 31-6A competition against La Joya Juarez-Lincoln on Sept. 17 in La Joya.

