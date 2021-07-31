The Rio Grande Valley landed several stars on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s (TSWA) 2021 All-State Baseball Teams, which were unveiled throughout the week. The all-state teams are comprised of the top players across Texas as voted on by the TSWA.

CLASS 6A

La Joya High’s Salvador Lopez led the Class 6A selections with a spot on the TSWA All-State Second Team. Lopez hit .493 with 24 runs and 23 RBIs on the year.

The Class 6A all-state third team included La Joya High pitcher JC Gutierrez, Edinburg Vela catcher Jaime “Mito” Perez Jr., La Joya High catcher Jose “Guti” Gutierrez,” and PSJA High third baseman Viggo Lopez.

Honorable mentions included Edinburg Vela’s Rudy Gonzalez and Carlos Peña, La Joya’s Alan Delgado and Angel Solis, Los Fresnos’ Victor Loa and PSJA High’s Julius Ramirez and Diego Villescas.

CLASS 5A

Sharyland High’s Kiké Cienfuegos was named to the TSWA Class 5A All-State First Team after a strong senior season. Cienfuegos posted a 10-1 record as a starter with a 0.77 ERA and 106 strikeouts on the year.

Weslaco East catcher Tonio Balboa and Sharyland Pioneer designated hitter David Lopez made the all-state second team. McAllen Rowe second baseman Ivan Salinas and Pioneer’s Juan Rivera and Oscar Serna earned spots on the all-state third team.

Class 5A all-state honorable mentions included McAllen High’s Tristan Cavazos, Caleb Killian, Noah Villarreal, Ethan Whatley; Rio Grande City’s Eden Barrera, Emmanuel Garza, Eddie Garza and Marc Perez; La Joya Palmview’s Chris Chapa and Esai Puente; Pioneer’s Angel Larranaga; Sharyland High’s Jose Garcia; and Weslaco East’s Alex Solis.

CLASS 4A

Raymondville’s Darren Ramirez earned a spot on the TSWA Class 4A All-State First Team, while Derick Ramirez was named an honorable mention as a pitcher. Ramirez, who played shortstop for the Bearkats, hit .667 with 26 RBIs, 22 runs and six home runs.