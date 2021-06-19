Ramirez represents Raymondville at THSBCA All-Star game

Derick Ramirez added a new page in the Raymondville baseball record books Saturday.

Ramirez participated in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association 2A-4A All-Star Game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. He was one of 21 players on the South team that defeated the North team 5-3. Ramirez, a pitcher/infielder for the Bearkats, is the first player in program history to be invited to the statewide all-star contest.

“It is truly an amazing feeling knowing all the hard work I put into the sport I love paid off in the end,” Ramirez said. “I definitely feel like I have achieved every aspect of the goals I have given myself in order to get such a high opportunity.”

Though Ramirez was a top contributor on both sides of the ball to help Raymondville win the District 32-4A championship and reach the area round, he was chosen as one of four pitchers for the South team.

On the season, Ramirez pitched 49 innings and notched a 0.71 ERA. He was 8-0 on the mound and struck out 85 batters, only allowing six runs on 22 hits. He was dangerous at the plate, too, boasting a .577 batting average and a team-high 41 hits and recording 21 RBIs and two home runs.

In the All-Star game, Ramirez pitched two innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits, striking out three. He grounded out twice.

“He was a big part of the success with his bat, his pitching and his leadership,” Bearkats coach Carlos Moreno said. “The other team members followed him. He was always in control of the game and never gave up. He brought a lot of confidence to the team. It was exciting letting him know (about his All-Star selection). We were hoping to have him and his brother, because they were co-MVP of our district. But it’s a great honor for him, for the school and the community.”

Derick and his twin brother, Darren, were a dynamic duo for Raymondville baseball. Along with making the All-Star game, Derick was named to the THSBCA 4A Elite All-Star team as a pitcher. Darren, who led the Bearkats with a .667 average, six home runs and 26 RBIs and tabbed a 0.72 ERA in 38 2/3 innings with 73 strikeouts, made the THSBCA 4A all-state team as a first-team shortstop.

“It’s an honor for me to have coached him and his brother,” Moreno said. “They’ve had a tremendous impact (on the program). They’ll be remembered for a long time and be legends in Raymondville baseball.”

Derick said knowing he was the first Bearkats player chosen for the all-star game made him want to “stand out every second I get to play” in the showcase. He felt he was playing for both himself and his brother, and showing the work they’ve put into baseball one last time.

“Having my brother by my side on this journey definitely made us the players we are today, and I don’t think I could have ever done it without him,” Ramirez said. “The years have been very memorable with the amazing support of our coaches and players on the team. I felt nothing but a family around us and hope that everyone really saw the players we turned out to be, and how it impacted our characters to be good men at such a young age.”

