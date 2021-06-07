RGV trio named to THSBCA State All-Star Games

The Rio Grande Valley will be represented by a trio of standouts at the 47th annual Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games on June 19-20 at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock.

Edinburg Vela catcher Jaime Perez Jr. and McAllen High pitcher Tristan Cavazos were named teammates on the South 6A & 5A All-Star Team, while Raymondville pitcher Derrick Ramirez is on the South 2A-4A All-Star Team.

“Valley baseball is getting up there and day in, day out. We’re going to compete with the best and it’s an honor. We’re going to go out there and show what we can do in the Valley,” Perez said.

“I’ve just been working all my life to become a better player, so it feels good to see it pay off and represent the Valley in Round Rock,” Cavazos said.

Edinburg Vela’s Perez earned a spot with the South 6A & 5A All-Stars as one of two catchers selected for the team.

Perez, a Tarleton commit, posted a .500 batting average on 37 hits in 25 games. He finished with 31 RBIs, 20 runs scored, 20 stolen bases, 11 doubles and one home run. He also went 1-0 in one game as a starting pitcher. He pitched five innings, allowed one hit and one earned run while striking out seven.

Perez led the SaberCats (21-5, 13-3) to postseason wins over San Benito and Laredo United South.

This is the third consecutive season Edinburg Vela has been represented at the THSBCA All-Star Game as Perez joins Ramsey Amador in 2019 and Aaron Galvan in 2018. There was no THSBCA All-Star Game in 2020.

“It’s crazy how my freshman year I was looking up to Aaron; I wanted to be a guy like him. Sophomore year to see Ramsey go, it made me want to be in that game,” Perez said. “For me to be in that same position they were in, it’s an honor. You just have to go out there and show out for the school, your family and everything.”

McAllen High’s Tristan Cavazos is on the South 6A & 5A All-Star Team as an at-large player, reflecting his stellar season at the plate and on the bump.

Cavazos hit .429 for the Bulldogs and was second on the team with 33 RBIs, while tying for the team-lead in home runs with two. As McHi’s ace, Cavazos had an 8-3 record with a 1.37 ERA in 19 appearances. He fanned 96 batters while allowing 43 hits, 20 walks and 14 earned runs in 71.1 innings.

Cavazos, a Texas A&M-International signee, was a key piece of McHi’s District 31-5A championship team that reached Round 2 of the Class 5A playoffs. The Bulldogs went 26-6 overall, including 13-1 in district.

“I thank my parents for supporting me and helping me reach my goals as an athlete. I would also like to thank my trainer of seven years, Luis Prado; my pitching coach, Jose Oyervides; my McHi coaches and teammates; and my friend and training partner, Abanny Garcia, who I will be joining next year at TAMIU,” Cavazos said. “I put my heart on my shirt every game I play, and knowing everything I’ve done has paid off and my success is being recognized, it’s just amazing.”

Raymondville’s senior Ramirez was named to the South 2A-4A All-Star Team as a pitcher.

He finished a perfect 8-0 on the mound with a 0.71 ERA in 15 appearances. In 49 innings pitched, Ramirez struck out 85 batters while surrendering just 22 hits, 18 walks and five earned runs.

He also averaged an astronomical .577 at the plate with 41 hits in 71 at-bats. He drove in 21 runs while scoring 31. He also hit two home runs in 21 games played.

Ramirez helped the Bearkats win the District 32-4A championship with a 9-1 record, while finishing 17-4 overall. Raymondville advanced to Round 2 of the Class 4A playoffs.

