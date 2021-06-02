McAllen Memorial football head coach Littleton retires

McAllen Memorial’s Bill Littleton is set to retire from his position as the Mustangs’ football head coach and athletic coordinator for the last 18 years.

McAllen Memorial school principal Pedro Alvarez Jr. announced Littleton’s decision Wednesday on Twitter.

“To the McAllen Memorial staff, students and community, I wanted to share with you that Coach Bill Littleton has announced his decision to retire after 18 seasons as Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator at Memorial and a career in education that spans 45 years,” Alvarez wrote.

His Mustang teams have won nine district titles and 14 playoff appearances. His teams have reached the playoffs 17 of 21 years. His overall coaching record at two schools is 156-87 (.650).