MERCEDES — Mercedes senior Angelique Rangel became an impact player immediately upon arrival.

The Tigers’ veteran catcher started each of her four varsity seasons behind the plate, providing a steady offensive presence while catching several college-bound pitchers.

Rangel was limited to 21 games between her junior and senior seasons due to injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic, but she impressed enough during her illustrious high school career to garner an opportunity to continue playing collegiately.

The Mercedes catcher became the Tigers’ fourth active college softball player and joined UT-Dallas-bound teammate Kassidie Rodriguez as the program’s second signee this season, after signing to continue her career at Texas A&M-Kingsville during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m just super happy that this day has finally come,” Rangel said. “I’ve looked forward to this day since I was a little girl. I just hope I can make my family proud.”

“As a coach, you want kids number one to go out and get their degree and commit to a university or college,” Mercedes head coach Kristy Leal said. “But to be able to play the best game on planet Earth, that’s what it’s about.”

Rangel, who also competed for the Tigers’ track and field team and played travel softball for the RGV Heat, dreamed of playing for Mercedes on the softball diamond for years.

She frequently went to watch the Tigers play with her family as a younger player, which instilled in her the dream to carry on Mercedes’ rich softball tradition.

“I remember coming to games when I was little. I thought one day that could be me,” she said. “It feels really good knowing that I’m one of the next athletes to go to college and play. I definitely look forward to making this Mercedes community happy and keep putting in that work.”

During her four-year tenure playing for the Tigers, Rangel caught Rodriguez as well as former Mercedes aces Mika Vento and Dalilah Barrera. All three advanced to the college ranks, as Vento signed with Sam Houston State and Barrera transferred to Texas State from Temple College.

Congrats to Mercedes Tigers senior catcher Angelique Rangel, who signed to play collegiate softball at Texas A&M-Kingsville on Wednesday #RGV #RGVSoftball #TXHSSoftball @TAMUKSB pic.twitter.com/GjF1vuTKHX — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) May 26, 2021

That fortified Rangel’s confidence and gave her an advantage from having forged multiple close-knit relationships with some of the Valley’s most elite softball pitchers.

“I think those bonds are really important, especially at the next level because you’re meeting new people,” she said. “I think that’s the most important thing when it comes to a team being together and being on the same page.”

Rangel developed into one of the RGV’s top-tier defensive catchers and produced at a high level offensively, too. She tallied a career .475 batting average, 79 runs, 59 RBIs and 42 stolen bases, despite having two seasons derailed as an upperclassman.

Her junior year was wiped out by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic 10 games into the campaign, while her senior season was cut short after sustaining a season-ending knee injury at the District 32-5A Track & Field Meet in early April.

“Things happen for a reason. All I could do is stay positive about it and go out there with the positive mindset that I’ll get through this,” she said. “I had to call some pitches and I really like that part of the game. I just really love being a good teammate and love being able to help in any little way that I can.”

Rangel became an indispensable dugout leader for the Tigers down the stretch, helping the program capture its third district championship in four years and advance to the area round of the 5A playoffs.

Now as Mercedes’ star catcher heads to join the Javelinas, her coaches and teammates say she’s already laid the groundwork to help future Tigers follow in her footsteps.

“We’re going to have a few kids that are playing and when they see a kid like that, they know the expectations now,” Leal said. “They’ll say, ’Hey, I want to be there when I’m a senior,’ and they’ll know what it takes because she set the path and set the tone for them.”

“It feels really good knowing that I’m one of the next athletes to go to college and play. I definitely look forward to making this Mercedes community happy and keep putting in that work,” Rangel said.

“I definitely feel like I shouldn’t take any moment for granted, especially signing to play in college because not that many student-athletes get to play at the next level. It definitely has humbled me and taught me to really have fun every single time I step onto the field.”

