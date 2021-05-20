EDINBURG — Nearly four years ago to the day, Edinburg Vela and Los Fresnos were starting their 2017-18 Region IV-6A quarterfinals matchup at C.V. Cain Field at PSJA High School.

The SaberCats wound up winning the three-game series 2-1, ending the Falcons’ season while punching their ticket to Round 4 of the state playoffs.

Now, the SaberCats (21-4, 13-3) and Falcons (21-6-2, 11-3) are set to run it back in the 2021 Region IV-6A quarterfinals in a one-game playoff at 7 tonight at Los Fresnos High School.

“Rematch,” Vela senior catcher Jaime “Mito” Perez Jr. said. “They’re obviously a good ball club, we’re a good ball club, so we’re going to have to go out there and compete. Everyone underestimates Valley ball, but we’re up there.”

There are five current SaberCats — Perez, Jestin Gomez, Carlos Peña, Matthew Perez and A.J. Sotelo — who were freshman on the 2018 Vela squad that faced off against Los Fresnos in the postseason.

During their four-year varsity careers, the group has reached Round 3 of the playoffs three consecutive seasons, while factoring in a lost 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We’re feeling confident. We’ve worked all season for this, and we’re going to keep on going,” senior shortstop Carlos Peña said.

Vela’s four-year lettermen have contributed on-and-off the field all season.

First baseman Matthew Perez is third on the team with 22 RBIs, and the speedy outfielder Gomez has scored 12 runs while driving in eight. Mito Perez’s .521 batting average, 37 hits and 31 RBIs are all team-highs.

Although Sotelo (2-0, 1.75 ERA, 25 strikeouts in 16 innings) is out with an injury, his leadership and experience as Vela’s ace provides a boost while inactive.

In his absence on the mound, Peña has stepped up in a major way and grabbed the bull by the horns, in the words of Edinburg Vela head coach Jaime Perez.

As Vela’s new No. 1, Peña has been lights out against opponents with a 7-0 record as a starter and a miniscule 0.64 ERA. In 44 innings, he’s struck out 54 batters, walked nine, and has four complete games with three shutouts to his name. Peña is also batting .324 with 16 RBIs on 22 hits.

“That’s the way it’s built. It’s next man up, handle your business and do what you do,” coach Perez said.

Fellow seniors Diego Cortez, Ivan Mendoza, Abram Alviso and James Canning have contributed at different key moments to spark the SaberCats during their run back to Round 3.

After the SaberCats scored all six of their runs in a 6-4 win in Game 2 against Laredo United South last weekend with two outs, coach Perez credited his squads resilience.

“It’s fortitude, it’s grit, everything they do is special,” he said.

The SaberCats took care of business in three games against San Benito in Round 1 and swept Laredo United South in Round 2. Meanwhile, Los Fresnos beat PSJA High in a Round 1 one-game playoff and swept San Antonio Brennan last weekend to set up the regional quarterfinals matchup against Edinburg Vela.

Now, seven innings stand between the SaberCats or Falcons punching their ticket to Round 4 once again.

“We’re meant for this, all of us are meant for this. We’re prepared for these situations,” Peña said. “We’re ready for everything.”

