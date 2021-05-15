BROWNSVILLE — Two East Valley teams have earned the right to play another week on the diamond after the area round in baseball and regional quarterfinal round in softball.

The Los Fresnos Lady Falcons were the only East Valley team to reach Round 3 in softball. They swept the series with Weslaco High, winning 7-1 on Thursday and 11-2 on Friday to advance to the 6A regional semifinals for the first time in program history. Los Fresnos will face off with Austin Bowie in Round 4.

Los Fresnos’ baseball team reached the 6A regional quarterfinals after defeating Northside Brennan 5-3 on Thursday and 2-1 on Friday. The Falcons have an RGV vs. RGV matchup with Edinburg Vela upcoming in Round 3.

Harlingen High dropped its 6A area series opener 10-0 to Eagle Pass on Friday. The Cardinals ran into a weather delay in San Antonio, pushing the Game 2 start time to 4:45 Saturday. The deciding third game was set to be played after, if needed.

In Class 5A, the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers were swept by Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. Brownsville Veterans lost Game 1 by a score of 4-0 on Thursday at home and lost 13-3 in six innings Saturday in Corpus Christi.

Brownsville Porter’s 5A series hit a snag because of bad weather. The Cowboys dropped Game 1 to Corpus Christi Carroll 7-3 on Friday night. Game 2 and Game 3, if needed, were supposed to be played at Porter. But the series was moved to La Villa late Saturday afternoon.

Brownsville Porter Baseball 1 of 3

Raymondville went the full three games in its 4A series with Hondo. The Bearkats lost the series opener 4-2 on Thursday and bounced back in a big way to take the second game 11-1 on Friday. But Raymondville couldn’t finish the comeback and dropped the rubber match 4-3 on Friday night.

Two Class 3A East Valley teams reached the area round. The Lyford Bulldogs were defeated 6-3 on Thursday and 11-2 on Friday by Bishop, and Santa Rosa lost 11-0 to Banquete on a one-game playoff Thursday.