Victoria West rolled to a big 8-3 Game 1 victory over Sharyland Pioneer on Friday in San Diego to begin their best-of-three regional quarterfinals series in the Class 5A state playoffs behind the strength of a huge first inning.

The Warriors (23-5-1) pounced on the Diamondbacks early and exploded for seven runs in the top of the first inning.

West managed to load the bases with one out following a hit by pitch and walk after a leadoff single by Sydney Harvey.

The third walk of the inning in a six-pitch at-bat to pitcher Alexis James brought the first run of the night into score and second baseman Daizie Fuentes broke the contest wide open in the next plate appearance with a two RBI single on a line drive to center field.

A fourth walk loaded the bases again, which allowed Victoria West first baseman Mailea Huerta to plaster a hard-hit ground ball up the middle of the infield and into center field that plated three more runs. In total, the Warriors batted through the lineup and brought 12 hitters to bat before Pioneer earned its first plate appearance of the game.

The Diamondbacks (21-6-2) struggled to dig themselves out of the huge early hole.

Pioneer pushed its first run across on a sac fly to right field by shortstop Karisa Lopez that allowed catcher Alondra Rodriguez to tag from third.

The D’backs were able to add two more runs in the fourth off a fielder’s choice on a a ground ball to third by left fielder Daniela Ortiz and another sac fly off the bat of center fielder Alexia Bazan to center after loading the bases to start the frame.

James picked up the win for Victoria West in the circle, the team’s fourth straight after knocking out Mission Veterans and Mercedes in the bi-district and area rounds, with a complete-game effort that included five hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

The game was Sharyland Pioneer’s first regional quarterfinals contest in the state softball playoffs in program history. The Diamondbacks will face the Warriors in a must-win Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday in San Diego with Game 3 to follow 30 minutes afterward if necessary.

