The Edinburg Vela SaberCats saved their best for last as they scored two runs during the top of the seventh inning to pull out a 4-3 victory over Laredo United South in their Region IV-6A area round playoff matchup on Thursday at Roma High School.

Vela’s Bobby Garcia and Ivan Mendoza each came through with RBI singles to give the SaberCats the lead during the seventh inning. Minutes before, the SaberCats saw their 2-1 lead disappear as United South scored two runs during the bottom of the sixth to jump in front of the SaberCats.

Vela pitcher Carlos Peña earned the win as he went all seven innings while fanning nine batters and allowing just four hits, two walks and one earned run.

Diego Cortez led the SaberCats with three runs scored on 1-for-3 hitting with one walk. Mendoza finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one walk.

The SaberCats lead the best-of-three series 1-0 with Game 2 scheduled for 7 p.m. tomorrow at Roma High School. Game 3, if necessary, is tentatively scheduled to take place Saturday in Robstown with the time to be determined.