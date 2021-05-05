Port Isabel’s Ramos, Camacho heading to state track meet

The Port Isabel Tarpons will have two representatives at the Class 4A state track & field meet today in Austin, both looking to cap off strong seasons with their best performances yet.

Madison Ramos, a junior, is excited to be competing in her first state meet. She won the Region IV high jump championship by clearing 5 feet, 4 inches, which has her in a five-way tie for the second highest qualifying jump.

The field is very even in the girls high jump, and Ramos believes she’s physically and mentally prepared to bring home a medal. Ramos is the District 32-4A title holder and won the area championship with a jump of 5-5, which ties the highest qualifying mark in the field of nine.

“However well I do, I’m just extremely blessed I made it to this point. Of course, I’m going to give it my best and try to get a medal, but if I don’t that’s OK, too,” Ramos said. “I’m not too nervous, and I think I have a good shot at doing great. I’m going to go in confident. Working on form and keeping my head back, getting my hips over the bar to make sure I clear higher heights than I have in previous years has been the main focus, as well as getting stronger and mental toughness.”

Will Camacho is the reigning District 32-4A boys triple jump champion and finished second at the regional meet to advance to state with a jump of 44-2.5. The senior is making his debut at the state meet and said it’s cool to be representing his team and school as the only Tarpons boys qualifier.

Camacho thanked his coaches and teammates for pushing him this season to be a better athlete. He won four gold medals at the district meet and four more at area, and coach John Mark Calvillo called him “a real humble and quiet kid” who lets his hard work do the talking for him.

“It feels good (to make it to state). I feel proud and excited,” Camacho said. “Recently I’ve been working out in the weight room, and it’s improved all my jumps in general. (I’m looking forward) to going up against all of the top competition in the state of Texas. Just (going to) do my best and hopefully get a medal.”

Ramos and Camacho were celebrated at a sendoff Wednesday morning before heading to Austin, and they both appreciated the support shown by their school and community. Reaching the state meet is a special milestone for both, and they’re ready to show out for Port Isabel.

“It feels amazing because it’s something that I’ve worked so hard for, and I’m extremely blessed that I’ve gotten up to this point. It’s been a goal, and I’m glad I’ve achieved it,” Ramos said. “It feels incredible knowing that everyone’s proud of me, everyone is supporting me. I’m hoping to make them proud. I’ve had a great season, and I’m going to end it strong (today).”

