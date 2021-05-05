First round awaits East Valley baseball teams

The playoff journey is scheduled to begin today for baseball teams around the East Valley.

In Class 6A, the Harlingen High Cardinals and Edinburg High are set for a three-game bi-district series, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. today at Harlingen High. Game 2 is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Edinburg High, and Game 3, if necessary, is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Edinburg High.

The San Benito Greyhounds have a three-game series, too, against Edinburg Vela. It begins with Game 1 at 7 p.m. Friday at Vela, and continues with Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday in San Benito. If necessary, Game 3 will be held 30 minutes after Game 2.

Also in 6A, the Los Fresnos Falcons are scheduled to play host to PSJA High at 7 p.m. Friday in a single-game playoff.

Two area Class 5A series are set to start today. Brownsville Veterans Memorial has Game 1 at 7:15 p.m. at McAllen Rowe, and Mercedes’ Game 1 is at 7 p.m. at McAllen High. Game 2 for both teams is set for 7 p.m. Friday, with McAllen Rowe at Brownsville Veterans and McAllen High at Mercedes.

If necessary, Brownsville Veterans’ Game 3 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at McAllen Rowe, and Mercedes’ third game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at McAllen High.

The other area 5A series involves Brownsville Porter and Sharyland Pioneer. Game 1 is slated to start at 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsville Porter, and Game 2 will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sharyland Pioneer. Game 3, if needed, will be held 30 minutes after Game 2.

There are two scheduled single-game playoff matchups among area Class 4A squads. The La Feria Lions will be at Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway and the Raymondville Bearkats are slated to play host to Robstown, both at 7 p.m. Friday.

In Class 3A, the Santa Rosa Warriors and Edinburg Quest IDEA are slated to clash in a single-game playoff at 6 p.m. Friday in La Villa. Also, Brownsville Jubilee is pitted against Monte Alto, and Lyford holds a bi-district bye.