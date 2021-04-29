East Valley softball teams set for playoffs

LYFORD – The UIL softball playoff season is here, and plenty of East Valley teams are rolling into the postseason with some momentum.

District 32-6A is arguably one of the toughest districts in Texas, and the teams that made it out alive are confident that the grueling schedule has them prepared for a long run. Harlingen South and Los Fresnos split the district title and are the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, since South swept the district series. San Benito finished in fourth.

The Harlingen South Lady Hawks, ranked No. 19 in 6A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, will play a three-game bi-district series against PSJA High. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. today at PSJA High and Game 2 will be Friday at 7 p.m. in Harlingen. If needed, a rubber match will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. in Harlingen.

The TGCA No. 17 Los Fresnos Lady Falcons will play host to the Edinburg North Lady Cougars in a one-game playoff at 7 p.m. Friday.

San Benito and PSJA North will square off in a three-game set. The Lady Greyhounds will travel to PSJA North at 7 p.m. Friday. Games 2 and 3, if needed, will be played starting at 1 p.m. Saturday in San Benito with the deciding game to follow.

Brownsville Veterans Memorial was the only East Valley team to advance to the postseason in District 32-5A. The Lady Chargers earned the No. 3 seed and will face PSJA Memorial in a three-game series starting at 7 p.m. today in Brownsville. PSJA Memorial will host the second game at 7 p.m. Friday. If needed, the series will return to BVM at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Rio Hondo Lady Bobcats clinched their seventh straight District 32-4A championship in undefeated fashion and are ranked No. 10 in the class by the TGCA. They’ll face off with Alice in a three-game bi-district series beginning at 7 p.m. Friday in Alice. Game 2 will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in Rio Hondo, with the if-needed Game 3 to follow 30 minutes after.

Port Isabel defeated Raymondville on Tuesday to claim the district’s No. 2 seed and will travel to Robstown to take on the Cottonpickers in a one-game playoff at 6 p.m. today. Raymondville is playing host to Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway in a single-game playoff at 6 p.m. Friday.

The La Feria Lionettes finished fourth and will battle Corpus Christi Calallen in a three-game series starting at 7 p.m. today in La Feria. Game 2 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Calallen, with Game 3, if needed, to follow 30 minutes after.

The Lyford Lady Bulldogs are the District 31-3A champions and received a first-round bye. District 32-3A top seed Santa Rosa will play host to Donna IDEA in a single playoff game at 6 p.m. Friday.

San Perlita, the No. 2 seed in 32-1A, faced D’Hanis on Wednesday night in Three Rivers. Results were not available as of press time.

ccruz@valleystar.com