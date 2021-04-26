MERCEDES — Few things have been able to slow down the Mercedes softball machine.

The Tigers, who have been churning out high-level collegiate prospects and postseason appearances on a routine basis, were kept out of the state playoffs for the first time in a decade.

The start of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring sports seasons throughout the Rio Grande Valley in 2020 and stalled another promising year on the diamond for Mercedes, which had its streak of nine consecutive playoff appearances snapped.

But despite losing several seniors to the college ranks, the Tigers have come roaring back in 2021 bolstered by a blend of veteran savviness and young standouts ready to make another postseason push and continue building upon Mercedes’ rich tradition on the diamond.

“Everybody looks back on what other kids have accomplished and they just want to take it a step forward and continue that tradition,” Mercedes head coach Kristy Leal said. “For everybody here in Mercedes, this is a football and softball town. Guys play football and girls play softball. That’s what it’s about. … The proof is in the pudding.”

The Tigers graduated a trio of talented seniors in Caitlyn Acosta, Natalie Treviño and Mika Vento — now a pitcher at Sam Houston State — from last year’s squad but have reloaded without skipping a beat.

“They all contributed to the team really well,” senior pitcher Kassidie Rodriguez said. “Losing them and the season ending really early, knowing that we could have gotten the district title, really kind of crushed our mentality a little bit. But I think coming in this year, seeing everyone really step up gave us the confidence. We believe in ourselves and I think we can do really well together.”

Rodriguez has been at the forefront of leading Mercedes from a tumultuous end to the 2020 campaign into a new year as one of the Tigers’ veteran leaders and their ace in the circle.

During her fourth year as a varsity starter, she’s asserted herself as one of the Valley’s most dominant pitchers tallying an 8-0 record in 12 appearances on the mound. Rodriguez is sporting a 1.16 ERA — the best mark throughout District 32-5A — and 97 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In her final home regular-season start against Weslaco East, Rodriguez hurled seven shutout innings in a complete-game effort that included 12 strikeouts. She enters the postseason in the midst of a 15 scoreless inning streak in her last three appearances.

“Our senior pitcher, Kassidie, is signed to UT-Dallas and she’s been an incredible leader for us in the circle, and our sophomore pitcher as well,” Leal said. “I think they’re so confident, not just in their play, but in their stature.”

Rodriguez has been just one of many strengths for the Tigers this season.

She’s one of three Mercedes seniors, including third baseman Reeana De La Torre and catcher Angelique Rangel, who have all eclipsed batting averages of .375 or higher this season.

The trio has also combined for 58 hits and 35 RBIs in only 19 games leading the Tigers to an unbeaten run through District 32-5A and the program’s 12th district championship.

Mercedes was dealt a significant blow, though, when Rangel was sidelined for the remainder of the season after tearing her ACL during the District 32-5A track meet in early April, but that hasn’t limited her impact on the game or impacted the Tigers’ on-field results.

“We have a sophomore and it’s her first time catching, but man she’s stepping up huge for us. It’s like we didn’t skip a beat,” Leal said. “As a coach, you’re worried because that’s a senior leader and she signed to play DII to a great program, but she’s here in the dugout picking up everybody and she’s there behind the scenes calling pitches and talking to players.”

That’s where sophomore Bridgette Sanchez stepped in and stepped up.

Sanchez has filled in almost seamlessly behind the plate, becoming one of many Mercedes sophomores to take up the mantle and elevate their games to a new level this season.

She has tallied a .433 batting average and a team-high 29 hits while adding 19 RBIs, the second most on any Tigers hitter.

Fellow sophomore sluggers Zelinda Camacho and Klarissa Rizo have joined Sanchez as major producers in the Mercedes lineup.

Rizo has done it all for the Tigers this season, recording a .412 average, 17 runs and 13 RBIs to go along with a 1.97 ERA and 45 strikeouts in the circle. Camacho, meanwhile, leads the team with a .560 average, 33 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits.

“I feel like it shows what Mercedes is all about when it comes to softball,” Camacho said. “We’ve been playing since we were 4 and we’ve never lost that hunger. … The lower classmen have really stepped up.”

“It’s a relief to me when you have kids that are that young who have that much drive and that mentality where they want to go and compete,” Leal said. “As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”

The Tigers enter the postseason at 15-4 overall, unbeaten against Class 5A opposition and with no discernible weaknesses.

Mercedes is slated to start the postseason with a best-of-three series in the bi-district round of the 5A playoffs against Valley View beginning with Game 1 at 7 p.m. Thursday on its home turf.

The Tigers will be seeking their seventh trip to the area round since 2014, but have learned during a season unlike any other not to take anything for granted.

“We’re excited, but we know not to let up,” Camacho said. “I think we’re ready for the playoffs. We just need to make a few little adjustments and I think we’ve got this. We’re a really strong group this year.”

“We’ve played tough teams. We know our potential, how far we can go and how well we can play,” Rodriguez said. “We can’t underestimate our opponents. Coach (Leal) says the best team doesn’t always win, and that’s softball for you. We know that and we know to keep playing until that final out.”

