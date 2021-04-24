Herald All-Metro Boys Basketball: Falcons’ Martinez leads way as MVP

Gerry Martinez made a grand entrance into the high school varsity basketball scene as a freshman. And even with teams game-planning around him, the Los Fresnos sophomore put up video game numbers again.

During a limited season, Martinez scored 570 points and knocked down 69 3-pointers, showing off NBA-level range. He dished 77 assists, and recorded 80 rebounds and 80 steals. For his all-around effort leading the Falcons, Martinez is The Brownsville Herald’s 2020-21 All-Metro Boys Basketball Most Valuable Player.

“It feels like a dream come true, but I’m not finished yet. I still have a lot of things to do, and this is just the beginning for me,” Martinez said. “The whole year I was getting double-teamed, but that’s the ultimate respect right there. That’s what I signed up for, and I’m ready to take the challenge every night.”

Martinez thanked his whole family for its constant support — his parents converted a room in the house into a gym so he can work out — and called his late grandmother his motivation. He credited his older brother and former Falcons player, Gabe, for his guidance with weight training and battling 1-on-1 to help Martinez meet goals set by Los Fresnos coach Marco Hinojosa.

“Coach Hinojosa made sure to tell me that I had to be the leader of the team. I had big shoes to fill, and I did the best I could,” Martinez said. “I’m trying to be more consistent and … I’m hitting the weights to put on more muscle and be stronger. I need to be able to get around those double teams somehow, someway.”

Hinojosa praised Martinez’s commitment, work ethic and team-first mentality. The Falcons’ coach believes Martinez hasn’t even scratched the surface of his full potential, as both a player and a leader. He’s excited to see the strides the youngster will make with a full offseason and summer of hoops under his belt.

“He makes goals, writes them down and he does what he needs to go get them. But the thing about Gerry is he knows he needs a team to reach those goals. He’s a team player, very unselfish and just a very humble kid,” Hinojosa said.

“He leads by example, but he needs to be more of a vocal leader and be an extension of me on the floor,” he continued. “In order for us to reach (our team goals), he needs to be the coach on the floor and lead the guys when things aren’t going right. That’s something we’re working on for next year to elevate his game. The good thing is he’s a sponge, and he wants to get better and takes constructive criticism very well, so that’s kudos to Gerry.”

Offensive Player of the Year

Cristian Guajardo, Brownsville Pace

The Pace Vikings had a lot of scorers on their District 32-5A championship squad, and Cristian Guajardo was at the forefront.

Guajardo averaged 20.8 points per game, hit 40 3-pointers and distributed 72 assists to lead a successful season with his determination and heart. He is the All-Metro offensive player of the year.

“It’s a blessing because I was able to put on display what I’ve worked for the entire offseason and the years in the past. With the help of my team I was able to accomplish these things,” Guajardo said. “I’m never striving to score a certain amount of points or get a certain amount of assists. I’m always just playing within the system, and when you do that good things happen.”

Guajardo and Pace coach Jose Luis Ramirez both credited the junior’s improved mid-range game with aiding his success this season. Early in his career Guajardo relied on his 3-point shooting, but as he took on a bigger role handling the ball his game has grown. Guajardo boasts a stellar 86 percent free-throw shooting efficiency.

“He’s got that will to win. When the game is on the line, he’s just cold-blooded. He wants the ball, and he wants to win at all costs,” Ramirez said. “I told his dad, ‘He’s not a kid, he’s a robot.’ He’s just non-stop. … Because he does handle the ball a lot, he gets fouled and his free throws are a big part of the game. His ability to finish at the basket and his mid-range jumper was the standout this year. His goal was to be able to attack in the paint, and he did that well this year.”

Guajardo also grew as a leader and a distributor this year, and he’s aiming to be an even better all-around player his senior year. He knows he has a strong support system around him to help him reach his goals.

“I have to thank my parents for establishing a winning mentality,” Guajardo said. “They’ve always preached ambition and perseverance and I feel like those two factors contribute to a winning program, so I’ve brought that to Pace and tried to instill that into a lot of our players. All the trainers that have worked with me throughout my life … they’ve all played a really big role in what I’ve wanted to accomplish.”

Defensive Player of the Year

Charles Thirlwall, Brownsville Hanna

Hanna junior Charles Thirlwall put a lot of work in over the offseason to make himself a better player, and the extra effort paid off.

Thirlwall was a big presence for the Golden Eagles. He brought down 195 rebounds, recorded 65 steals and 33 blocks, and averaged 14 points per game. Thirlwall is the All-Metro defensive player of the year.

“(This award) motivates me so much. It’s opened my eyes and told me that I can reach for the stars. I haven’t hit my ceiling yet,” Thirlwall said. “I worked this summer on my vertical and my strength, so I felt like I was much stronger in the post. My IQ went up because I was watching hours and hours of film because of quarantine and studying what I needed to do. I worked on my defensive stances, timing on the blocks and where to be in the passing lanes.”

Thirlwall was tabbed the top defender in District 32-6A as well, and the accolades motivate him to strive for more. He’s already working on improving his skills, and he’s aiming to be a better leader, too.

“It’s just more fuel to work harder to get MVP and to bring up the spirits of my team, push them and try to get that gold ball. I just want to thank all my friends that pushed me and all the people that made me better,” Thirlwall said.

Two people that Thirlwall said saw his potential when no one else did are Hanna coach Fermin Lucio and his former middle school coach, Ray Guerrero. Lucio praised Thirlwall’s defensive versatility and his never-ending energy. Just like he always has, Lucio believes in Thirlwall’s abilities to reach big goals next year.

“Charles’ No. 1 characteristic is his energy, not only on the court or in games but in the locker room, in timeouts, in practice. That energy carries over to being a really strong defensive player and being that spark plug that kind of carried us this year,” Lucio said.

“Whether it’s in our zone or in man-to-man he tries to be that energy guy. He does a good job of taking chargers, blocking shots, getting steals. He always responded to the task,” he added. “He has never stepped back from a challenge, and he’s become the leader of our program. We’re expecting big things from him next year as a senior.”

Newcomer of the Year

Daniel Zamarron, Port Isabel

Daniel Zamarron was an instant impact for the Tarpons, using his fearless playing style to help the team reach new heights.

The junior averaged 14 points, two assists and three steals per game, and was a consistent contributor to the Sweet 16 team. Zamarron’s strong debut season earned him the title of All-Metro newcomer of the year.

“It means a lot. I like having the award, and I think I’ll try winning the MVP next season,” Zamarron said. “A lot of people, before the season, were doubting us and saying we weren’t going to win many games. So it meant a lot helping to prove those people wrong.”

Port Isabel coach Mike Hazelton knew Zamarron would be special from the first game of the season. Though it ended in a loss to Santa Rosa, Zamarron took the final shot, throwing up a 3-pointer at the buzzer that bounced off the front of the rim.

“He wasn’t afraid to take the shot. First game and he had the confidence to take it. He has a lot of guts,” Hazelton said. “A lot of kids would’ve let that miss bother them. He didn’t use that as a negative. He kept his head up and kept pursuing, and he got better as the season went on. He’s aggressive offensively and can get to the rim as well as any kid I’ve seen here.”

Zamarron said the biggest adjustment he had to make to varsity ball was figuring out the pace of the game. The Tarpons played fast and were a defense-first squad, and Zamarron’s abilities fit right in. He’s proud of the season he had in his debut year, but he’s already working to improve so Port Isabel can go even further next year.

“I’ve been working on my shot mainly and my vertical, too. Trying to dunk. Just getting better to help the team,” Zamarron said. “I’m super excited (for next season). We do have some starters coming back and we’re trying to go even farther in our playoff run. … I’m just thankful for everything this season. Thanks to God for keeping me healthy. And I’d like to thank Timon Badillo and my sister for being one of my biggest supporters.”

Coach of the Year

Mike Hazelton, Port Isabel

The 2020-21 season was a historic one for Port Isabel under the direction of coach Mike Hazelton.

During his four years at the helm, Hazelton has notched an 88-33 record and led the Tarpons to seven playoff wins. This season, Port Isabel won the District 32-4A championship, ending a 31-year drought. Then the Tarpons advanced to their first Sweet 16 appearance in program history.

For his guidance in taking the Tarpons where no team has gone before, Hazelton has been named the All-Metro coach of the year.

“It’s a really neat thing. It was an adventure, quite a journey for the kids this year,” Hazelton said. “Way different season than coaches have seen anywhere. The kids adjusted well to what they had to do. This really is a team reward. I’d like to thank the assistant coaches and my players.”

Port Isabel had to adjust its playing style this season to fit a smaller roster, and the hard work paid dividends as the Tarpons put together another strong season. Hazelton helped create that winning mindset within the program, and he credits his first Tarpons squad with establishing a tradition of success that the younger guys strive to carry on.

“We had to revamp everything. We were a taller, offensive-oriented team last year and set the school record for wins. Not as big this year but much quicker, so we switched modes into a defensive team that relied on our quickness,” Hazelton said. “When they go into a gym they believe they’re going to win. That’s the main thing, their attitude when they approach the game. That’s starting to carry on.”

