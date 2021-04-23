Valley golfers compete in 5A, 4A tournaments

Boys and girls golfers across Texas are competing this week at their respective regional tournaments to advance to state.

Sharyland Pioneer was the highest-placing girls team in the Region IV-5A tournament at the Hyatt Hill Country Club in San Antonio, taking fifth place with a two-day team total of 776. Sharyland High followed closely behind in sixth with a 790. Mission Veterans Memorial (910) and La Joya Palmview (980) were 11th and 13th, respectively.

Pioneer’s Kaylee Cruz was the only 5A girl to advance to the state tournament, shooting a 173 to finish 11th.

Brownsville Veterans Memorial qualified both its girls and boys teams to the regional as District 32-5A champions. The Lady Chargers shot a two-day team total of 813 to finish eighth out of 16 teams. Three of their four golfers scored in the top 50, led by Fabiola Nino, who shot a 194 and finished 29th. Alli Ysaguirre (198) was 32nd, Rebecca Rodriguez (200) was 33rd and Dubelsa Villarreal (221) was 51st.

“They were all pretty new to it, so the experience they got out of it was awesome. They went out there and gave it all they had, so I couldn’t be any happier with that,” BVM coach Thomas Abete said. “I was real proud of how they went out there and made shots happen and finished as strong as they could. We didn’t finish as good as we wanted to, but hopefully we’ll use this as a good learning experience and try to make it back next year.”

Abete said the Chargers had a tough Day 1 in the boys competition, but he was proud of the way they bounced back and played better on Day 2.

“Our golf program has had success these past few years, and the dedication the kids have to the game is what has gotten us to where we’re at,” Abete said. “That’s what we’re trying to teach, that hard work and dedication pay off, and we’re excited we were able to make it with boys and girls. The teams work really well together and give each other competition every day in practice, and that really helps in the end.”

The Brownsville Porter Cowgirls sent a team to the regional tournament for the first time since 1979 and earned a 14th-place finish, shooting a two-day team total of 1018. Freshman Yessenia Medellin (234) recorded the lowest score, followed by Atriana Anderson (250), Daniela Longoria (265) and Eris Hinojosa (269).

Brownsville Lopez’s Natali Ramirez (201) and McAllen High’s Kayla Vargas (212) competed as individuals and finished in the top 50 in the girls competition.

Pioneer’s Joslyn Lopez (189), Rebeca Salinas (204), Mariela Elizondo (211) and Gabriela Astorga (219) all placed in the top 50. Sharyland High’s Valentina Barron (187), Carolina Tirado (190), Arianna Vela (201), Ximena Paz (214) and Brianna Vela (217) were also all top 50 finishers as both team’s performed at a high level.

Hidalgo’s girls team was the highest RGV finisher in the Region IV-4A tournament at the Colony Creek Golf Course in Victoria, taking 12th place with a two-day team total of 892. The Raymondville Lady Bearkats finished 14th out of 16 teams.

Maria Bernal (199) led the way for Hidalgo and was the RGV’s only top 50 finisher in 4A. Rio Hondo’s Jalyssa Sauceda (239) and Port Isabel’s Samantha Chapa (261) qualified as individuals.

Grulla (783) and Hidalgo (847) finished 12th and 15th in the boys team standings, respectively. Hidalgo’s Gilbert Lozano was the top RGV finisher in 4A, shooting a 166 to tie for 12th.

Rio Hondo’s Ivan Juarez (186) qualified as an individual and placed in the top 50. Grulla’s Jaime Villarreal (181) and Andy Hernandez (190) also placed in the top 50 to lead the Gators’ strong team showing. Raymondville’s Christopher Guerrero (218) advanced to the regional as an individual.