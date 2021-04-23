Los Fresnos, San Benito wrestlers excited for state competition

SAN BENITO — The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a limited season for East Valley wrestlers, but three persevered and advanced all the way to the state meet.

Thiago Almeida from Los Fresnos and San Benito’s Marco Cortez and Kalyn Martinez will be competing in the Class 6A state wrestling meet today at the Berry Center in Cypress. The boys action starts at 9 a.m., and the girls will commence at 11:30 a.m. Championship matches for both will start at 5:45 p.m.

Almeida, a junior, earned a first-round bye as the Region IV champion in the boys 106-pound weight class. He’s making his second consecutive trip to the state meet and feels a lot more confident this time around.

“Last year when I went it was exciting, but this year I feel like I have a chance to take it all,” Almeida said. “Last year I was kind of taken away by the atmosphere because it’s very different than what I’m used to in the Valley. So this year, since I’ve been there before, I have an advantage knowing what I’m getting into and what I have to do to come out on top.”

Almeida expressed gratitude to the school district and his Falcons coaches for allowing the season to happen despite the pandemic. He’s ready to represent himself, his team and his school on the biggest stage with his sights set on a state title.

“(The first-round bye) helps me see their strengths and their weaknesses, and gives me an opportunity to see what I’ll have to work on before the match,” Almeida said. “(Advancing to state) means a lot to me, just because Los Fresnos doesn’t get a lot of exposure in wrestling. So, the fact that I have the chance to put us out there in Texas is really cool.”

Cortez, a junior, took third place in the regional in the boys 113 weight class to advance to his first state meet. He’ll be taking on Patrick Procopio from Keller Timber Creek in Round 1.

“It means a lot because I accomplished something a lot of people haven’t done, so I’m very happy I was able to qualify. It was tough, but it was fun,” Cortez said. “I’ve been watching a couple videos on him, so it’s helped out a lot. I know what I’m getting into and what I need to do. I’m feeling good. (Looking forward to) getting the wrestling experience. I look at it as more practice for me to get better. I get to put San Benito High School on the map. I just want to go out there and do good for all of us.”

Wresting leams 1 of 4

Cortez credited the early morning practices San Benito has been holding for getting him prepared to start fast despite early meets. He’s confident in his abilities and ready to take on the next level.

“I just hype myself up so much, like, I tell myself I’m a machine and I’m going up there to work and destroy the other guy. My mind is set to go out there and dominate, and make points to win,” Cortez said.

Martinez also took third place at the regional meet to qualify for state in the girls 215 weight class. The senior will be facing Lessly Sandoval from Conroe High in Round 1 in her first trip to state.

“I never thought I would make it. Feels out of this world and very exhilarating,” Martinez said. “I feel like now I can live up to the girls who came before me on this team. It feels very honorable because there’s not a lot of Valley girls that make it to state. I get to wrestle with the big girls. I’ve been waiting for this for four years.”

Martinez said she’s had some failures in the past, and those have fed her and helped her grow. She doesn’t know anything about her first state opponent, but she’s trusting her natural abilities.

“I learned to not let your girl get the jump on you and always fight back. I used to be passive, so I learned how to let my aggression out more,” Martinez said. “I’m going in with no strategy, but that’s how I’ve always done it. I’m going to try my hardest. She shoots, I sprawl. It’s just reaction. I just plan to do what I do best and represent everyone here.”