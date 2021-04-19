LA FERIA – The Raymondville Bearkats and La Feria Lions were in a three-way tie at the top of the District 32-4A standings when they faced off Tuesday in La Feria.

Raymondville dominated to earn a 13-0 win in six innings and send the Lions down to third place. Raymondville’s senior ace, Darren Ramirez, tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and four different Bearkats had multi-hit games as they picked up their six shutout win of the district season.

“It was a game that we needed to win to keep pace. The kids were fired up. It was an important game and we really wanted to win this, and we feel like we’ve got a chance (at the district championship),” Raymondville coach Carlos Moreno said. “We have a senior ballclub and our kids are committed, and I think we were just better talent-wise.”

La Feria’s defense had a shaky start with two errors at second in the first inning to aid a quick 1-0 lead for the Bearkats. Raymondville added two runs in the second on two hits and three walks.

Lions pitcher Sal Garcia, who took the mound in relief during the second, held the Bearkats scoreless for the next two innings. La Feria’s defenders showed good hustle to chase down popups in foul territory, and they squared up good contact from the Bearkats to get through the third and fourth unscathed.

But Raymondville’s bats woke up during the final two innings and scored five runs in each frame. First baseman/catcher Gabriel Garza got the barrage started with a booming two-run homer in the fifth.

The Bearkats then turned to small ball, and two misplayed would-be sacrifice bunts resulted in runners getting on base and scoring. Second baseman Ethan Tagle roped a two-run double to center field to add to the onslaught.

Ramirez worked quickly through La Feria’s lineup, sending the Lions down in order in four of the six innings. La Feria got one runner on in the second after a dropped third strike and an overthrown ball to first, but Ramirez ended the inning with a strikeout.

“(Ramirez is) our No. 1. He’s had an outstanding year. We’ve only given up three runs the whole district season. We’ve been playing good, and our pitching has kept us in games,” Moreno said.

Three Lions reached base in the fifth as they tried to answer Raymondville’s big inning. Right fielder Vince Chapa recorded the only hit of the night on a single down the third-base line to put two Lions on base following a leadoff walk. Ramirez used a smooth pickoff move to eliminate the runner in scoring position.

Shortstop Dario Sanchez reached on a hard-hit fielder’s choice to second. Tagle fielded it cleanly and got the lead runner at second, but the Bearkats didn’t finish the double play. Ramirez’s 10th punchout ended any scoring threat.

“They’re excellent, and we didn’t play well today. That’s the bottom line. Their pitching just dominated us today,” Lions coach Joe Vela said. “But it happens, that’s baseball. Tomorrow’s another day to get better, and we’ll move on and get ready for the next game. I liked that we had a lot of energy throughout the game even though we were down.”

Garza and Bearkats catcher Jayson Cantu knocked back-to-back singles to get a busy sixth inning started for Raymondville. Daniel Lopez moved from first to the mound for the Lions in a bases-loaded situation, and a walk followed by three consecutive hits from Tagle and twin brothers Derick and Darren Ramirez drove in five runs to seal the run-rule victory.

Tagle finished the night with three hits, four RBIs and he reached base in all five trips to the plate. Derick Ramirez and Garza both had two hits and combined for five RBIs, and Cantu also had a three-hit outing.

The balanced win gives Raymondville some momentum as it heads into Friday’s home contest against Hidalgo that will likely determine the district champion.

“They’ve been together since they were freshmen, and last year because of COVID we didn’t get to play. So this year they’ve jelled and they’re hungry,” Moreno said. “They really want a district championship. They’re committed and they can taste it. We’re ready to play and we’ll keep working hard, and hopefully God grants us that district championship.”