Fast start lifts Lady Cardinals past Lady Raiders

HARLINGEN — The Harlingen High Lady Cardinals picked up an important win Friday by defeating Brownsville Rivera 8-1 in their regular season home finale.

Harlingen High used a fast start at the plate to jump on the Lady Raiders’ ace — who shut them out in their first District 32-6A meeting — and avenge the early loss. The victory makes it a two-team race between the Lady Cardinals and San Benito for the fourth and final playoff seed.

“When we play like we’re supposed to and we execute at the plate, I’ve been saying all year, our record doesn’t reflect the kind of team that we are,” Lady Cardinals coach Josh Silva said. “That was the difference tonight, we just executed. … We didn’t hesitate. We jumped in the box and the girls went right to work.”

Harlingen High’s senior ace, Audrie Sayas, had a stellar outing in the circle on senior night. She worked through Rivera’s lineup quickly, sitting the Lady Raiders down in order during the first three innings. Sayas struck out seven in the complete-game effort, allowing just three hits, one walk and one earned run.

“Audrie hasn’t really been recognized the way I feel she deserves. She’s a top pitcher in the Valley,” Silva said. “She goes up there, day in and day out, with this extreme confidence in herself. When she’s on, she’s very difficult to hit. She’s got that no-fear attitude.”

The Lady Cardinals recorded four knocks during the first inning and executed well to hit behind runners, opening a 5-0 advantage after the opening frame. Shaky defense by Rivera aided the early barrage. The Lady Raiders struggled to finish defensive plays on would-be sacrifice bunts to let runners on base, and Harlingen High took advantage.

Rivera’s Arianna Lezama took over in the circle for Bethany Guzman after the first and slowed Harlingen High’s offense as her defense settled in. Lezama held the Lady Cardinals to two hits and one run in three innings, but their bats woke up again in the fifth. Zophia Blanco pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for Rivera, allowing two hits and striking out two.

“We know Harlingen can hit. Bethany held them down to two hits in the first game, but we just couldn’t replicate that at the beginning,” Rivera coach Joel Guzman said. “There were some errors in the beginning. We made some defensive changes and settled down, but unfortunately against this team, we can’t give them anything. … But I’m pleased with my other two pitchers. They came in, held their bats down. I’m proud of how everyone stayed together throughout the game.”

Harlingen High first baseman Chloe Gracida blasted a two-out, solo home run to dead center in the third. The Lady Cardinals padded the lead in the fifth on a two-run single by left fielder Andrea Salinas. But the hit that drew the loudest cheer came during Harlingen High’s final turn at the plate.

Silva subbed in senior role players Jordan Lugo and Leeandra Flores in the sixth. Lugo capitalized on her chance and sent a hard single up the middle, and wore a big smile on first base as her teammates went wild in the dugout.

“Those two girls have been part of the program, and I give them a lot of credit,” Silva said. “I have athletes on the field and athletes in the dugout who don’t get a chance to play. They’re here day in, day out, and it’s a testament to what ‘The Cardinal Way’ is. We got girls who are committed, they’re just wanting to be in the program and help out in some way. I tip my hat to them.”

Rivera second baseman Nelly Saldivar drove in the only run for the Lady Raiders on a bloop single to right field in the fifth. Lezama and senior Laisha Izaguirre also recorded hits. Izaguirre made several solid defensive plays in left field.

The loss eliminates the Lady Raiders from postseason contention, but Joel Guzman is proud of what his team was able to accomplish this season and is already looking forward to what lies ahead.

“This is a very tough district. Every game is a playoff game,” he said. “We made a lot of improvements from years before, and I’m very happy with how our girls have played all year long. … We hadn’t had a district win in over five years. We’re so much better than before, but unfortunately, (the playoffs) aren’t going to happen this year. But we have something to work for next year.”

ccruz@valleystar.com