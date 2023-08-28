A top-10 showdown between No. 1 PSJA North and No. 5 Los Fresnos headlines the RGVSports Game of the Week for Week 2.

Both the Falcons and Raiders delivered impressive performances in their season openers to set up a matchup between the 1-0 teams.

Los Fresnos handled business against Weslaco East with a 42-7 victory at home. The Falcons finished the game strong with 21 fourth-quarter points.

Meanwhile, PSJA North picked up a dominant 41-0 win over rival PSJA High in this year’s Tri-City Classic. The Raiders raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead before scoring a pair of second-half touchdowns.

The two clashed in non-district action a season ago with PSJA North earning a 41-20 win. The Raiders totaled 418 yards of total offense compared to 163 for the Falcons. Robert Pineda led Los Fresnos with 73 passing yards and two total touchdowns. PSJA North’s Jason Montes finished with a game-high 127 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Kickoff of the RGVSports Game of the Week between the Falcons and Raiders is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr.