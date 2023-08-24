RGV HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 1

Thursday’s Games – Aug. 24

Non-District

McAllen High 18, Edinburg High 16, 2Q Halftime

McAllen Memorial 28, Brownsville Hanna 20, 3Q 2:12

PSJA Memorial 26, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 2, 3Q

Grulla 7, Brownsville Porter 7, Halftime

Port Isabel 17, Lyford 7, Halftime

Friday’s Games – Aug. 25

Non-District

Edinburg Economedes at Donna North, 7 p.m.

Edinburg Vela at Edinburg North, 7 p.m.

La Joya High at Brownsville Rivera, 7 p.m.

Mission High at Mission Veterans, 7 p.m.

PSJA North at PSJA High, 7 p.m.

Harlingen South at Harlingen High, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans at San Benito, 7 p.m.

PSJA Southwest at La Joya Palmview, 7 p.m.

Brownsville St. Joseph at Brownsville Lopez, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Pace at Sharyland High, 7 p.m.

Weslaco East at Los Fresnos, 7:30 p.m.

Weslaco High at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Rowe, 7:30 p.m.

Roma at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.

Donna High at La Feria, 7:30 p.m.

Valley View at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Hondo at Raymondville, 7:30 p.m.

Progreso at La Villa, 7:30 p.m.

Premont at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Rosa at Harlingen Marine Military Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Falfurrias at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games – Aug. 26

Non-District

Edcouch-Elsa at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6 p.m.

