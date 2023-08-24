RGV HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 1
Thursday’s Games – Aug. 24
Non-District
McAllen High 18, Edinburg High 16, 2Q Halftime
McAllen Memorial 28, Brownsville Hanna 20, 3Q 2:12
PSJA Memorial 26, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 2, 3Q
Grulla 7, Brownsville Porter 7, Halftime
Port Isabel 17, Lyford 7, Halftime
Friday’s Games – Aug. 25
Non-District
Edinburg Economedes at Donna North, 7 p.m.
Edinburg Vela at Edinburg North, 7 p.m.
La Joya High at Brownsville Rivera, 7 p.m.
Mission High at Mission Veterans, 7 p.m.
PSJA North at PSJA High, 7 p.m.
Harlingen South at Harlingen High, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Veterans at San Benito, 7 p.m.
PSJA Southwest at La Joya Palmview, 7 p.m.
Brownsville St. Joseph at Brownsville Lopez, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Pace at Sharyland High, 7 p.m.
Weslaco East at Los Fresnos, 7:30 p.m.
Weslaco High at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.
Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Rowe, 7:30 p.m.
Roma at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.
Donna High at La Feria, 7:30 p.m.
Valley View at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Hondo at Raymondville, 7:30 p.m.
Progreso at La Villa, 7:30 p.m.
Premont at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Rosa at Harlingen Marine Military Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Falfurrias at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games – Aug. 26
Non-District
Edcouch-Elsa at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6 p.m.