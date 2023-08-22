UTRGV football has landed its third commitment in program history, as Fort Worth Brewer class of 2024 defensive back Dakories Moment announced his verbal commitment on Twitter last week.

Moment is a three-year letterman, listed at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, who has the ability to play both cornerback and safety. He had 33 tackles, four interceptions, three passes deflected, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception returned for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown as a junior during the 2022 season. He also had two interceptions as a sophomore in 2021.

Fort Worth Brewer’s Moment joins Nicholas Peace and Atzel Chavez as the first three UTRGV football commits in program history.

Dickinson class of 2024 defensive back Peace, listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, became UTRGV football’s first commit when he announced his verbal commitment on Twitter on July 26. Peace plays both cornerback and safety, as well.

Laredo United class of 2024 quarterback Chavez became UTRGV football’s second commit with a verbal commitment on July 31. He completed 157-of-257 passes for 2,156 yards and 20 touchdowns in eight games as a junior last season. He also ran for 312 yards on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

