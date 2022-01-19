Edinburg Vela senior offensive lineman Brandon Hinojosa was named to the 2021 Whataburger Super Team, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football announced Tuesday.

The Whataburger Super Team is voted on by Texas high school football fans who cast more than 375,000 votes to name 40 athletes from across the state with this year’s honor.

Hinojosa, a first team all-district and all-area selection, was the centerpiece on Edinburg Vela’s offensive line which ranked among the top units in the Rio Grande Valley. He helped Edinburg Vela complete a 10-0 run through district play and advance to the regional semifinals with playoff wins over San Benito and San Antonio Taft.

“This is a list of the finest players in Texas high school football and picking out the best of the best is hard work. But I commend the fans — they selected a fine group of athletes that represent the best of Texas high school football all across the state,” DCTF managing editor Greg Tepper said in the release.

Hinojosa, the lone player from the RGV selected, is the seventh SaberCats standout to be named to the Whataburger Super Team in the last four years as he joins Jayden Borjas and Daniel Enriquez (2018), AJ Sotelo and Jorge Hinojosa (2019) and Ronnie Garza and Ivan Mendoza (2020).