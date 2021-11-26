Austin Westlake proved too much for PSJA North to handle, as the Chaparrals pummeled the Raiders 56-0 in a Region IV-6A DII semifinal matchup Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

PSJA North’s season comes to a close at 10-3 overall after capturing the program’s first appearance in Round 3 of the playoffs since 2009.

“These guys went to the area round three of their four years. They’ve done a good job for us building and making the expectation is to succeed when you get to the playoffs, not just to get to the playoffs,” PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann said of his senior class.

Meanwhile, Austin Westlake advances to the Region IV-6A final for a matchup next week against Austin Vandegrift, which beat Edinburg Vela 38-14 on Friday in Corpus Christi.

Austin Westlake quarterback and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik went 12-for-15 for 234 yards and five touchdowns during the first half as the Chaps raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead.

PSJA North was limited to 93 yards of total offense as Austin Westlake’s defense keyed in on the Raiders’ three-headed monster of a backfield featuring Isaac Gonzalez, Jack Lugo and Jason Montez.

Austin Westlake’s Nathan Acosta added a pair of second-half touchdowns to push the lead to 56-0. Klubnik sat out the second half with the Chaps comfortably in control.