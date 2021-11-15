PSJA North senior offensive weapon Jack Lugo is The Monitor’s Player of the Week for the bi-district round of the playoffs after posting video game-like numbers during a 56-26 win over Harlingen South last week.

Lugo handled 17 touches and turned them into 292 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns for an average of 17.2 yards per carry. The PSJA North senior is up to 894 rushing yards, 211 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns in 11 games played this season.

The standout performance during the first-round victory punched PSJA North’s ticket back to the second round of the postseason for the second consecutive season and for the third time in four years.

The Raiders are set to face Eagle Pass (8-3, 5-1) in the Region IV-6A DII area round at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shirley Field in Laredo.