Edinburg Vela offensive weapon PJ Rivera is The Monitor’s Week 10 Player of the Week after delivering an all-around performance during a key 35-7 victory against Mission High last Friday.

Rivera displayed his versatility by posting 135 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns against a solid Eagles defense. The victory secured the District 31-6A championship outright for the SaberCats, who also completed an undefeated run through the regular season.

Rivera is up to 357 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, while adding another 420 yards and five touchdowns on 27 receptions. His 13 total touchdowns and 78 points scored this season rank No. 1 in District 31-6A.

Edinburg Vela (10-0, 8-0) is on a bye this week. The SaberCats return to action next week, hosting a bi-district playoff game against a District 32-6A opponent to be determined.