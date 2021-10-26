PSJA High sophomore quarterback Jaime Lopez is The Monitor’s Player of the Week after posting video game-like numbers during a pivotal win over La Joya High in Week 9.

Lopez threw for 394 yards and five touchdowns, while also running for another score to lead the Bears to a 63-15 victory against the Coyotes at PSJA Stadium in Pharr.

His deep ball was on point from start to finish, as three of his five touchdown passes were hauled in by wide receiver Viggo Lopez, while Christian Gamboa also caught a pair.

Lopez leads all Rio Grande Valley quarterbacks in Class 6A with 1,800 yards and 21 touchdown passes in just seven games. He’s also gained 271 ground yards to go with five touchdown runs.

Last week’s win keeps the Bears (4-4, 3-3) firmly in the playoff picture as they continue to battle for District 31-6A’s No. 4 seed with Edinburg High (4-5, 4-3) and Edinburg North (3-5, 2-4).

Next for PSJA High is a must-win District 31-6A game over playoff hopeful Edinburg North at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.