The Monitor’s Week 10 Game of the Week features a battle for the District 31-6A championship between Edinburg Vela (9-0, 7-0) and Mission High (6-2, 5-1).

Edinburg Vela has run through all opposition this season and have owned the No. 1 ranking in the RGVSports.com top 10 poll for 11 consecutive weeks, receiving all six first-place votes in each poll.

A win for Edinburg Vela would cap off a perfect run through the regular season at 10-0 and secure the program’s third consecutive district championship and sixth in seven years.

Meanwhile, the Eagles enter Week 10 on a three-game winning streak and sit tied at No. 2 in the District 31-6A standings with PSJA North

A Mission victory over Edinburg Vela would create a three-way tie for the district title entering the final week of the regular season.

The SaberCats and Eagles met last year with the District 31-6A title on the line during the final week of the regular season, and Edinburg Vela walked away with a 24-7 victory.

Kickoff between the Eagles and SaberCats is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.