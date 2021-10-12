The rivalry between the PSJA High Bears and PSJA North Raiders will take center stage as The Monitor’s Game of the Week for Week 8.

The longtime rivals find themselves and playoff contenders set to collide for bragging rights and positioning in the District 31-6A standings.

PSJA North (5-1, 3-1) is riding a three-game winning streak entering the matchup, while the Bears (3-3, 2-2) will be out to bounce back from a Week 7 loss to district leader Edinburg Vela.

The Raiders will roll out the second-ranked defensive unit in 31-6A, while the Bears’ high-powered offense finds itself at the top of the offensive ranks. It will also be a matchup of contrasting offense with the Raiders ground-and-pound style of play and the Bears’ fast-paced passing attack.

The Raiders prevailed over the Bears 28-0 in last year’s meeting.

Kickoff between the Bears and Raiders is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr.