La Villa sophomore quarterback Brandon Felix is The Monitor’s Week 7 Player of the Week after helping lead the Cardinals to a 42-14 win over Premont on Friday in District 16-2A DI action.

Felix rushed for 198 yards, threw for 148 yards and total four touchdowns during the win over the defending district champion Cowboys.

Felix showed off his speed on quarterback keepers and read options to slice and dice the Premont defense. His two touchdown throws went to senior receiver Keanu Escobar, who made highlight reel catches downfield in single coverage and gashed the defense on wide receiver screens.

The Cardinals improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in District 16-2A DI play. La Villa is on a bye this week before resuming district competition against Santa Maria on Oct. 22 in Santa Maria.