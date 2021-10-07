EDINBURG — The PSJA North defense recorded its third consecutive shutout with a 42-0 beatdown of Edinburg High in District 31-6A action Thursday at Richard R. Flores Stadium.

The Raiders (5-1, 3-1) entered the game with the No. 2-ranked defense in the district, while the Bobcats (3-4, 3-2) owned the No. 3-ranked unit, but PSJA North’s “Blackshirt Defense” forced three turnovers and stuffed Edinburg High by surrendering just 80 yards of total offense.

PSJA North began in attack mode with a recovered onside kick to open the game. A few plays later, running back Jason Montez plunged into the end zone for his first of two scores.

Raiders versatile athlete Jack Lugo also scored two touchdowns, while Issac Gonzalez punched in another on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Julius Arredondo tossed a touchdown to tight end Santiago Peña for PSJA North’s six score of the night. The Raiders finished with 371 total yards of offense.

The Raiders will shift their focus to next week’s key District 31-6A matchup against rival PSJA High (3-2, 2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr.

Meanwhile, Edinburg High will look to bounce back against La Joya High (1-4, 0-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Joya ISD Stadium.

