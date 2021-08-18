LA VILLA — Football is alive and well at La Villa.

Head coach Daniel Perez said the District 16-2A DI Cardinals have close to 50 student-athletes showing up to practice, a stark contrast compared to the 28 players who they finished with in 2020.

“I wasn’t expecting this many kids to come out. We have close to 50 kids, so we’re probably going to have a junior varsity team, and we haven’t had a JV team in a long time,” he said. “It’s great to have all these kids come out.”

The Cardinals are coming off their sixth straight playoff appearance after finishing with a 2-3 record during the shortened season last year.

La Villa has qualified for the postseason in 14 of the past 16 years, and each season under their fifth-year head coach Perez.

“We talk about our goals, winning that first game, making the playoffs and wanting to be the team from the Valley that keeps on going (in the playoffs),” he said. “That’s one thing we bring up, keeping that playoff tradition going every year. This team, we have about 20 seniors, so it could happen this year.”

The heart of the Cardinals defense will be its trio of senior linebackers Jerry Reyes, Jayden Silguero and Victor Garcia. Reyes, a four-year letterman who also plays offensive line, said the La Villa linebackers are prepared to lead from the middle level of the defense.

“I expect great things and we’ve always played good defense. We’re all seniors and we expect to have a good season,” he said.

Junior quarterback Juan Ortiz, who was also a contributor at defensive end last season, will run the offense. He finished the year with 292 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and 50 tackles.

“We have to be close, play as a team and work hard together everyday,” Ortiz said.

La Villa has a six-game non-district schedule with matchups against Progreso, Lyford, Santa Rosa, Monte Alto, Kennedy and Marine Military Academy.

Its season opener is Aug. 27 at home against Progreso.

The Cardinals kick off District 16-2A DI competition against Premont, the reigning district champion, on Oct. 8 in La Villa.

