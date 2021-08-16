MISSION — Three yards is all that separated Mission High from the regional quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs last season.

The 42-41 overtime loss against Laredo United South in the area round stung. It also taught the Eagles how close they are to knocking down the door to Round 3.

“We’re just out here competing to be better than yesterday,” senior running back Damian Cortez said.

Mission is set for Year 1 under head coach Daniel Longoria, the program’s special teams coordinator the past five seasons. He joined the Eagles’ staff when former head coach Koy Detmer, who resigned in January to take the same position in Somerset, took over in 2016.

Longoria was a key piece in helping rebuild the Eagles, who have qualified for the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and won a share of the District 30-6A championship in 2019.

During Mission’s intersquad scrimmage Saturday, the first day of full pads this season, both the offense and defense took turns making plays. Whether it was first-teamers or second-teamers, every big hit and touchdown was greeted with a roar from the sidelines.

“Our senior class is a strong class and I’m very honored and humbled that our senior class has great leadership skills, and that’s where the positivity comes from,” Longoria said. “They’re excited for their senior year, and one thing they’ve learned is to appreciate, because they think about the senior class from last year that didn’t get to go to school, that started the season late. They’re very appreciative and they’re going to take advantage of every moment.”

The Eagles will also deal with a change at quarterback.

Mission’s three-year starter under center, Jeremy Duran, transferred during the spring.

Enter Kevin Guerra — a transfer from Rio Grande City who started his sophomore and junior seasons with the Rattlers. He threw for 1,338 yards and eight touchdowns while also picking up 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns in seven games last year.

A solid offensive line with three returners in Angel Bustos, Jayden Morales and Ricky Rodriguez will protect Guerra, while creating running lanes for the returning hard-nosed runner Cortez (431 total yards, 4 total touchdowns.)

The Mission defense was the stingiest in District 31-6A last year as they allowed 154.8 yards per game. The unit returns starters at every level led by Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State honorable mention linebacker Luis Balderas.

“He brings the energy and he’s one of our smartest kids. He’s got that knowledge to be able to get our boys ready, not just physically but mentally, and I think that’s the big thing I’m going to lean on those guys for,” Longoria said of Balderas and the Mission defense. “We have other guys like Cristian Hernandez, Ezekiel Cuadros on the D-line, Luis Briseño coming back from his season-ending injury. He’s back and he looks amazing, so I’m excited about the fact that those seniors are showing great leadership on the defensive side.”

“Our defense is a resilient group. We’re diligent and we just want to be the best here in the Valley,” Balderas said. “We want to be persistent and keep on rolling.”

Mission High opens the regular season against crosstown rival Mission Veterans at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26. The non-district game will be played at Bill Pate Stadium in Hidalgo due to Mission’s Tom Landry Stadium being closed for repairs this season.

The Eagles will hit the road for their District 31-6A opener against La Joya High on Sept. 10 in La Joya.

