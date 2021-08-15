EDINBURG — Edinburg High returns 30 players from last season.

They each remember the feeling of earning a playoff berth only to have it taken away due to an on-field incident when Bobcats star defensive player Emmanuel Duron ran onto the field and slammed into referee Fred Gracia after first being ejected from the game.

Local police escorted Duron out of the stadium and he was later charged with Class A assault. The UIL then told school officials that they should forfeit their playoff spot, or the UIL would forfeit it for them.

The story garnered international headlines, and video of the incident went viral. Edinburg High then-head football coach J.J. Leija was placed on probation and later was reassigned.

New head coach Rene Guzman, an Edinburg High alum, said they’ve talked about it because it’s part of the program’s history, but the Bobcats have put the past behind them and are focused on the future.

This year’s group is motivated to prove they belong in the postseason by earning their spot once again.

“Unfinished business. … We can’t go back in time, but all we can do is just keep working hard every single day and setting the tone every play,” senior quarterback Roland Abrego said.

The Bobcats enter Year 1 under Guzman. He said he’s proud to follow in the footsteps of former Edinburg High coaches Richard Flores and Robert Vela.

“It’s been great because I know the tradition that’s here. I’m part of it, the class of ‘88, and we’re going to bring that and more,” the former Weslaco East defensive coordinator, Guzman, said. “We got a good staff with us. I brought in some guys that understand the scope of what’s going on and we hope we can make a difference this year.”

Jimmy Young comes over from San Benito’s staff to take over as offensive coordinator, while former Harlingen South coach Eli Esquivel III is the special teams coordinator. The Bobcats’ defensive coordinator, M.J. Garza, was promoted from within.

“The kids have responded really well and that’s all we can hope for. Moving forward, they know what’s at stake,” Guzman said.

Edinburg High has 10 returning starters to work with — five on each side of the ball.

The offense is led by Abrego, a three-year starter at quarterback. His experience and growth in the spread offense will be pivotal to the Bobcats’ success.

“Guys can come in not having a great day, but it’s my job to pick them up and help them have a better day at practice. That doesn’t just go for one or two guys, that goes for the whole team. ‘Attitude reflects leadership,’ is a quote I live by,” Abrego said.

“He’s (Abrego) not going to get outworked, and in doing that, he pushes the guys around him, and that’s what a leader does. He’s made everybody around him better,” Guzman said of the quarterback. “He’s embraced the role and we’re looking for good things from him.”

The Bobcats will turn to running backs Abraham Gonzalez and Noel Serna for ground work, while the receiving corps features Dylan Garza.

Defensively, Edinburg High’s linebacker unit is a strength with the return of Jonathan Duran, Aven Alonzo and Raymond Vazquez. Patrolling the secondary are returning cornerbacks Albert Armendariz and Ben Gonzalez.

“See ball, get ball,” Armendariz said.

From the staff to the players, the Bobcats are on the same page in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

“It’s intense out here because at the end of the day, we’re all here on one mission. We’re all working together, going hard every time we’re on the field and just getting better everyday,” Abrego said.

The Bobcats kick off the regular season with an oldschool non-district rivalry game against McAllen High on Aug. 27 at Richard Flores Stadium in Edinburg.