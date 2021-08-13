EDINBURG — Edinburg North’s Evan Medrano made his first start at quarterback on the biggest stage of the Cougars’ 2020 season — a bi-district playoff game against District 32-6A co-champion Harlingen High.

While Edinburg North lost 38-3, the wide receiver-turned-quarterback said it was a valuable experience that helped his mindset entering his senior season as the Cougars’ starter.

“It was my first time ever starting in a game. It was varsity, against the No. 1 team and it was rough, but it helped me a lot because I got to learn what some of the best competition is, and I think our guys can compete this year,” Medrano said. “That helped me and us a lot in boosting my confidence. Even though we lost, I know what’s going to come and I know what it takes to compete against those top teams.”

It was North’s second consecutive playoff appearance under third-year head coach Damian Gonzalez. With Year 4 of his tenure underway and 12 returning starters, he expects the Cougars to take another step forward this season.

“From our scrimmages, to our non-district games, to district games and into the playoffs, we talk to these guys about taking those four steps. Our ultimate goal is to compete for a district title, but first and foremost, let’s get experience and get into the playoffs,” Gonzalez said.

The offense will adjust to play to Medrano’s strengths as a former speedy receiver, but Gonzalez said the Cougars will attack by air more often.

It starts up front with a solid offensive line led by a pair of three-year starters in center Martin Barrera and left tackle Evan Garcia. North’s leading rusher from last year, Jean Carlo Reyes, is back for his senior season, while Yahir Rodriguez, Jaycen Rosales and the 6-foot-6-inch Richard Ruiz present receiving threats for Medrano.

The Cougars’ offensive and defensive skill positions received a boost in confidence and chemistry over the summer by qualifying for the Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station. They were one of six Rio Grande Valley teams to do so.

“They’re all really comfortable with what we’re doing. We changed our offense a little bit, so we’re going to throw the ball a little more with the receivers that we have,” Gonzalez said. “But that doesn’t mean we’re going to run it any less because we have some good looking dudes up front and I’m hoping we can take advantage of that.”

The Cougars have returners on each level of the defense led by linebacker Danny Rodriguez, defensive back Giovanni Gonzalez and defensive linemen Trebor Acuna and Isaiah Cepeda. Linebacker Sam Cerda is set to step into an every down role this season.

“We’re going to come out fast and prove some people wrong,” Cerda said.

The Cougars open the regular season with non-district matchups against PSJA Memorial on Aug. 26 at Richard Flores Stadium in Edinburg and against Mercedes on Sept. 3 in Mercedes. North will kick off 31-6A competition with a rivalry game against Edinburg Economedes on Sept. 10 in Edinburg.

“We stress to continue to work hard every day and it’s going to pay off with a playoff berth, and hopefully a district title,” Gonzalez said. “We haven’t won one here since 2001, and the guys know it. That’s something they hear, and it’s something they set their sights on.”

