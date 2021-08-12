WESLACO — This year’s group of Weslaco High Panthers don’t have to look far for motivation.

Their 2020 season ended in the bi-district round of the playoffs after a five-point loss to Edinburg Vela on the road. The moment the Panthers stepped back on the bus, their minds were already thinking about the upcoming season.

“That was our first playoff loss we’ve had in the first round in three years, and it just gave us the edge we needed to keep pushing this year,” senior running back Marcus Saenz said.

Weslaco enters the season with just three returning starters, which is the least among District 32-6A teams. The openings in the lineup have created opportunities, and plenty of Panthers are eager to step into full-time roles.

“These guys have that ‘next man up’ mentality,” head coach Roy Stroman said. “They know there’s 11 spots on offense, defense and special teams. They’re competing against each other, and what they don’t realize is they’re making each other better.”

A quarterback battle is brewing between senior Justin Rodriguez and junior Ethan Gallegos. Stroman said no matter who is tabbed as the starter, both have the potential to contribute at multiple positions.

Rodriguez played part of one game at quarterback last season and finished 3-for-4 for 16 passing yards while running for 65 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.

They’ll be handing the ball off to Saenz, who produced 79 yards and one score on 14 carries in 2020.

The Panthers also return two starters on their defense in corner back Elian Rodriguez and free safety Evan Zamora. Their leadership from the secondary will be key with nine new faces stepping into starting positions.

Defensive lineman Dathaniel Perez, a two-year letterman, expects to play on the interior and on the edge in the Panthers defense.

“We’re pushing each other. I have a lot of confidence in these guys and so far they’re proving it on the field,” he said. “We’re looking to play with a lot of intensity.”

Weslaco High is set to kick the season off with a marquee matchup against crosstown rival Weslaco East in the ninth edition of the “Tinaco Bowl.” The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start Aug. 27 at Bobby Lackey Stadium.

The Panthers will begin District 32-6A play versus Donna North on Sept. 23 in Donna.

“These kids are committed. They’ve put in the time, they’ve sacrificed. I’m excited to see what the future has in store for us,” Stroman said.