ROMA — One-hundred and forty-four minutes.

That’s the amount of live-game action Roma played last season as a reduced schedule limited the Gladiators to three games and an 0-3 finish.

Head coach Frank Villanueva said it was a challenge unlike any other he’s experienced while leading Roma’s program the past four years.

A less-than-normal turnout left the Gladiators with fewer than 30 varsity players, while freshmen and sophomores didn’t get to play freshman or junior varsity football as their seasons were canceled due to COVID-19.

“It was incredibly difficult. We had very few people, and just playing three games, we couldn’t get the results we wanted. It was tough, but we’re trying to turn things around here,” right tackle Jesus Garcia said.

With last year in the rearview, the arrow is pointing up for the Gladiators. Villanueva’s group brings back 13 returning starters from a season ago.

“It’s going to help a lot. There’s nothing better on varsity than having that experience. Everything’s quicker, everything’s faster, so having that experience, it’s insurmountable,” Garcia said.

The offensive line will have four returning starters led by Garcia and right guard David Villarreal. They’ll be tasked with creating room for running back Sebastian Garza and a young backfield to gain yards in the Slot-T offense.

“I feel good running behind them because I know the offensive line will do their job and I know they always got me. We have other good runners too, so it’s all of us other teams have to worry about,” Garza said.

Defensively, linebacker Gabriel Garcia leads a unit with seven returning starters eager to show improvement from a season ago. Villanueva expects a few of his offensive weapons to contribute on defense as they play both ways, which was routine for the group last year.

Senior receiver and defensive back Alex Perez, a four-year letterman, said the Gladiators have rallied around each other and are entering the season eyeing the playoffs.

“All our games were close last year and I feel we got closer together because of that, so I feel good about this year,” he said. “We just have to keep working. Since we got cut short, we’re trying to double the work, and if we put in the work, we’ll see the results. Everyone seems more confident in practice, and I know we’ll be even better in games.”

Roma will kick off the regular season with the “Starr County Super Bowl” against the Rio Grande City Rattlers, Villanueva’s alma mater. The rivalry game wasn’t played in 2020 due to the shortened season. This year’s matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium in Rio Grande City.

“For our kids and our community, both schools get pumped up for the game. Every time we play it sells out, so it’s good for both our schools,” Villanueva said. “This year should be quite interesting because we’re running the same style of offense, so both schools are going to pound the rock.”

The Gladiators open District 16-5A DII play against PSJA Southwest on Sept. 9 in Pharr.

[email protected]r.com