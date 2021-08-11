Falcons bringing right attitude to the gridiron

LOS FRESNOS — There are a lot of new pieces in the Los Fresnos Falcons football program, from coach David Cantu to the offensive scheme to the plethora of young talent on the sidelines.

With the right approach and consistent energy through the offseason to the start of two-a-days, the young Falcons have Cantu excited for what’s to come.

“We have a lot of new faces, and they’re a little behind but they’re working extremely hard and they’re doing the best they can, so we’re really proud of them,” Cantu said. “Most important thing is attitude. Everybody’s attitude is upbeat and positive, and everything else takes care of itself. … I feel excited because of the fact that our kids are working hard, have a great attitude and seem to be really playing for each other.”

Los Fresnos returns only five starters from the 2020 season, three on offense and two on defense. But participation within the program has grown since Cantu joined the staff, so the competition for the open positions is solid.

The Falcons had their first practice Monday, starting one week later than most RGV programs because they had spring football. Cantu said spring ball was beneficial in a number of ways.

“Spring ball helped us to identify some of the kids who will make plays for us … and, more than anything, who we can count on on a daily basis. Spring ball helped us implement a lot of what we do and install some things,” Cantu said.

Los Fresnos Football Practice 1 of 4

Los Fresnos will be transitioning to the spread offense, and Cantu has been impressed early with Matthew Padilla’s potential as a dual-threat quarterback that can “make this offense pretty dangerous.” Middle linebacker Greg Jones is leading things defensively.

Padilla and Jones are part of “the great senior bunch” Cantu credited with bringing a lot of energy to the field and showing the new players how things work. It’s a reloading year in Los Fresnos, but the talent is there and the commitment to growth has the Falcons feeling positive about the future.

“We’re getting there. One day at a time. The kids are enjoying it and having fun with it,” Cantu said.

[email protected]