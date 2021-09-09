Weslaco’s Brandon Figueroa, the WBC super bantamweight champion, announced his 122-pound title unification bout against Stephen Fulton on Sept. 18 in Las Vegas has been postponed after Figueroa and members of his family and camp tested positive for COVID-19.

The PBC Showtime event will be rescheduled.

“I’ve worked so hard for this fight and was so close to finishing camp strong, but unfortunately there was nothing more I could’ve done. I tried to let it pass and still manage to fight but I wasn’t feeling too well, and especially being the last two weeks leading to my fight, which are the most crucial,” Figueroa wrote on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) captured the WBC super bantamweight title with a seventh-round knockout of Luis Nery in May. The 27-year-old Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs) won the WBO’s super bantamweight belt in January with a unanimous decision win over Angelo Leo.

“I’m gonna recover from this and come back and finish what I came to do and bring that belt back home. For the meantime, I’m gonna continue and try to maintain myself in fight shape as my next fight date will be announced soon. I got to look after my health but my fighting spirit will never leave. Those of you that know Team Figueroa know that we never back down from a fight,” Figueroa wrote.